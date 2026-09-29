THE LEGEND OF ZELDA 40TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT to Play Hollywood Bowl

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The Hollywood Bowl welcomes The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Concert with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra on August 25, 2027, as part of a worldwide tour celebrating 40 years of Nintendo's franchise. Featuring music from across the video game series, the concert brings to life some of the franchise's most beloved themes, from nostalgic classics to contemporary works.

Since 1986, the Legend of Zelda series has been one of Nintendo’s most enduring and influential franchises. These games tell a tale of good versus evil and revolve around a courageous hero named Link, a wise princess named Zelda, and a dark and powerful villain named Ganondorf—each representing one aspect of a divine energy known as the Triforce. Across generations, Link and Zelda stand against Ganondorf’s relentless ambition, fighting to prevent him from plunging the kingdom of Hyrule into darkness.

﻿To commemorate 40 years since the first video game in the series was released in Japan, the Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Concert will be held across the globe in 2027 and includes a variety of music from the Legend of Zelda series, from nostalgic tunes to modern melodies.

The 2027 international tour includes performances by leading orchestras around the world, including Members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Houston Symphony, London Symphony Orchestra, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra, Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Seattle Symphony and Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets for The Legend of Zelda™ 40th Anniversary Concert at the Hollywood Bowl on sale September 30, 2026. For more information about the Hollywood Bowl's 2027 season, visit hollywoodbowl.com.

For information about the international concert tour, visit https://zelda.gameconcerts.com.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 05 Hrs 14 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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