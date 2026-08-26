MIKE BECK: THE PONIES to be Presented at Rubicon Theatre Company

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Rubicon Theatre Company will present a special one-night-only benefit performance on Thursday, September 10 at 7:00 p.m. of Mike Beck: The Ponies, A Celebration of the Horse in Songs and Stories. The Ponies is a one-man show, written and performed by Beck, combining original songs, classic favorites, and stories of his life’s work in pursuit of forming a harmonious connection between Man and Horse. The show is produced by Terry Foley and Lauren Alexander with Jeff and Valerie Snider and will benefit Rubicon’s Education and Outreach Programs.



About the Performance

The Ponies is a heartfelt, humorous, and deeply moving evening of mostly original songs woven together with unforgettable stories that celebrate the timeless bond between horse and human. Drawing from a lifetime spent studying with legendary horsemen Bill Dorrance, Tom Dorrance, and Ray Hunt; years as a working cowboy throughout the American West; and decades leading acclaimed Horsemanship Clinics, Beck offers far more than a cowboy concert. The Ponies is a rich, inspiring celebration of the enduring partnership between people and horses—told through beautifully crafted songs, vivid storytelling, and genuine Western wisdom.

About Mike Beck

Mike Beck is an acclaimed, engaging, and charismatic acoustic singer-songwriter, composer, and storyteller whose performances have captivated audiences across the United States and around the world. A perennial favorite at the prestigious National Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering, Mike brings authenticity, warmth, and masterful musicianship to every stage.



With seven acclaimed albums to his credit, Mike's songwriting represents the very finest of Western Americana. His work captures the beauty, grit, humor, and soul of the American West with remarkable honesty and poetic insight. Two of his songs were recently recognized by Western Horseman magazine as among "The Best 13 Cowboy Songs," placing Mike alongside iconic songwriters including Ian Tyson, Tom Russell, Lucinda Williams, and Gene Autry.



A gifted guitarist with a fluid, expressive style reminiscent of Stephen Stills, Beck combines exceptional musicianship with an easygoing stage presence that instantly puts audiences at ease. His warm, authentic personality, compelling stories, and beautifully crafted songs create an intimate concert experience that is both entertaining and profoundly memorable, leaving audiences inspired, laughing, and deeply connected to the enduring spirit of the American West.

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