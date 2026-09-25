Video: PURPOSE at The Huntington Theatre
A first look at the family drama coming to the Calderwood Pavilion next season.
The Huntington unveiled a story trailer for Purpose, offering a glimpse into the family drama at the Calderwood Pavilion from September 10 through October 11, 2026. The short video, filmed and edited by Mike Kligerman of Kligerman Productions, teases the tension at the center of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' play without giving away its central twist.
Purpose won the 2025 Pulitzer Prize and became a hit during its Broadway run. The play follows the Jasper family, a prominent Black American political dynasty surrounded for decades by civil rights leaders, pastors, and congressmen. That legacy begins to unravel when the family's youngest son comes home with an unexpected dinner guest, exposing cracks beneath the household's carefully maintained image. The Washington Post described the show as a "feast of jaw-dropping tea and riveting food for thought," a line the theatre highlighted in promoting the production.
The Huntington's staging is directed by Josiah Davis at the Calderwood Pavilion, located at 527 Tremont Street in Boston. The production adds to a growing list of regional stagings of the play since its Broadway success, as theatres around the country continue to program the work.
Purpose has also been cited as one of the most-produced plays of the current season, ranking behind only John Proctor Is the Villain in a recent survey of American theatre programming, underscoring the demand for Jacobs-Jenkins' script beyond its original Broadway engagement.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
CLUB27
Jaxx Theatre (10/01-10/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Crone Creed
El Portal Theatre (9/30-10/17)
|
Good Night, Oscar
North Coast Repertory (9/16-10/11)
|
A Killer Night in Studio City
Vitello's (9/06-10/31) VIDEOS
|
CHAÏR
The Elysian Theater (10/17-10/17)
|
Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
|
Gershwin and the Golden Age
The Soraya (10/11-10/11)
|
Melt : The Play
The Marilyn Theatre at the Lee Strasberg Institute (9/24-10/02) PHOTOS
|
New Works Festival
Shoebox Theatre (9/11-9/26) PHOTOS
|
Worthy
The Un-Erasable Solo Festival - Willie Agee Playhouse (9/12-9/25)