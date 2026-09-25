Video: PURPOSE at The Huntington Theatre

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The Huntington unveiled a story trailer for Purpose, offering a glimpse into the family drama at the Calderwood Pavilion from September 10 through October 11, 2026. The short video, filmed and edited by Mike Kligerman of Kligerman Productions, teases the tension at the center of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' play without giving away its central twist.

Purpose won the 2025 Pulitzer Prize and became a hit during its Broadway run. The play follows the Jasper family, a prominent Black American political dynasty surrounded for decades by civil rights leaders, pastors, and congressmen. That legacy begins to unravel when the family's youngest son comes home with an unexpected dinner guest, exposing cracks beneath the household's carefully maintained image. The Washington Post described the show as a "feast of jaw-dropping tea and riveting food for thought," a line the theatre highlighted in promoting the production.

The Huntington's staging is directed by Josiah Davis at the Calderwood Pavilion, located at 527 Tremont Street in Boston. The production adds to a growing list of regional stagings of the play since its Broadway success, as theatres around the country continue to program the work.

Purpose has also been cited as one of the most-produced plays of the current season, ranking behind only John Proctor Is the Villain in a recent survey of American theatre programming, underscoring the demand for Jacobs-Jenkins' script beyond its original Broadway engagement.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 11 Hrs 00 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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