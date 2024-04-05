QUEEN OF FISHTOWN Returns to Hollywood at The Groundlings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actor, writer, director, comedian and native of the Greater Philadelphia area, Katierose Donohue Enriquez will bring her multi-award winning solo show, Queen of Fishtown back to Los Angeles, CA for three performances. On her stoop in Fishtown, Katierose’s Kathleen moves you with her stubborn, heartfelt honesty as she struggles to maintain her authenticity in an ever evolving world.

Following a sold out Hollywood Fringe run, her world tour of Fishtown included performances at Edinburgh Fringe, in London at the King’s Head Theatre, at Theatre Row on 42nd Street and Under St. Mark's in NYC, NAMBA in Santa Barbara, Little Fish Theater in San Pedro and in Philadelphia at the historic Plays and Players Theatre in the city that inspired it. Queen of Fishtownruns April 12th, 13th and 14th on the new Gary Austin Stage at the legendary Groundlings Theatre. The show is presented and produced by Groundlings super-star alum Lynne Marie Stewart.

About the Show

Kathleen Burke is not that mad her Fishtown neighborhood gentrified around her, but when she gets the surprise of her life at her 40th birthday party it triggers a high stakes battle to maintain her authenticity while facing even more inevitable change. Profound and profane, Queen of Fishtown is a love letter to the historically overlooked and unappreciated city of brotherly love and working-class women everywhere and it's all done in a thick, distinctive Philly dialect audiences cannot get enough of right now. Set on a stoop in Philadelphia, where humor is a defense mechanism and self-care is a punchline Queen of Fishtown is like Mare of Easttown; but funny and with zero murder!

“It is a full circle moment for me to bring Queen of Fishtown to the Groundlings Theatre, where the idea originated nearly a decade ago, during my time in the Sunday Company. On top of that, the iconic Lynne Marie Stewart is producing! Pinch me! Lynne’s someone I have always looked up to — She is such a bright, beautiful light, and the fact that she’s shining some of that on my show makes me feel proud.” says Enriquez.

Who

Katierose Donohue Enriquez is a Los Angeles based actor, writer and director originally from the Philadelphia area of South Jersey (Go Birds!) Her 5X award winning solo show, Queen of Fishtown was born from a sketch she wrote while performing in the Groundlings Sunday Company, of which she and the Queen’s director Corey Podell are alumni. Katierose produced and performed the long-running, all female, sketch comedy show Ma’am directed by Colleen Smith, and her own solo sketch showcase, THAT WOMAN! was directed by Groundlings alum and Saturday Night Live cast member, Mikey Day. Recently, Katierose was nominated as Best Supporting Performer in a Play by Broadway World, Los Angeles for her work in writer/director Chris Haas’s 90s-set immersive theater piece, You Can’t Disappear in Studio City.

Katierose also works consistently as a theater director and in 2023 was acknowledged for her "razor sharp direction" by Stage Scene LA; later receiving a Top Honor Scenie Award - Best Direction of a Drama (Intimate Theater) for the world premiere thriller, Final Interview by Gabriel Oliva. Currently, she is enjoying directing two starkly different pieces: Comedian Stacie Burrows’ Edinburgh Fringe bound, solo musical Laughable and the southern ensemble drama, Hurricane Kate by Scott Golden, both shows will be premiering at the Hollywood Fringe Festival this June. TV credits include: 2 Broke Girls (CBS), How I Met Your Mother (CBS), The Comeback (HBO), Future Man (HULU), American Crime (ABC), and Astronomy Club (NETFLIX). Katie received her MFA from The American Repertory Theater's Institute at Harvard University and The Moscow Art Theatre and her BA in Fine Arts from Rider University. Proud member of SAG-AFTRA and the Actor’s Equity Association.

Director Corey Podell is a Florida raised, LA based director, actress, and clown. In addition to Queen of Fishtown Corey directed and co-devised the multiple award winning stage shows: Gutterplum (2019), Mr. Chonkers (2022), and Vanessa 5000 (2023) all with runs at LA’s Elysian Theater and SOHO Theatre, London. Corey is an alumni of the Groundlings School and Theatre where she has taught, performed, and directed. Corey also studied performance and clowning with Phil Burgers at The Idiot Workshop, and Deanna Fleysher and is a founding member of the notoriously riotous clown ensemble, "Clown Zoo." Corey directed three short films of her own in as many years. TV credits include: Transparent (AmazonPrime), 2 Broke Girls (CBS), The Comeback (HBO), and Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Producer Lynne Marie Stewart appeared on Broadway in The Pee-wee Herman Show where she reprised her role as Miss Yvonne (“The Most Beautiful Woman in Puppetland”) whom she played on the CBS Saturday morning series, Peewee’s Playhouse and in the original stage production at the Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles. She can be seen as Charlie's Mom in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia on FXX. Lynne was also Scott Aukerman’s mom on IFC’s Comedy Bang Bang! She has worked with Tracy Ullman in both of her series Tracy Takes On… (HBO) and State of the Union (Showtime). You can hear Lynne as the voice of Aunt Harriett in the animated films Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders and Batman vs. Two Face. Other credits include Nobodies (TV Land), The Cool Kids (Fox), RuPaul’s AJ and the Queen (Netflix), and 2 Broke Girls (CBS). She has appeared in ALL the Peewee Herman movies: Peewee’s Big Adventure, Big Top Peewee and Peewee’s Big Holiday. She is proud to have had parts in two groundbreaking films American Graffiti and Bridesmaids. Lynne considers The Groundlings Theatre her spiritual home and has been a member of the company starting in the 70’s through the 80’s and still performs there for special events and reunion shows.