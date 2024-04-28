2024 Holly Weird Film Festival Announces Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 6th annual Holly Weird Film Festival has announced the lineup for the 2024 season. Celebrating true original underground filmmaking, Holly Weird celebrates and showcases independent films of all genres that feature a distinct vision, a unique voice, or an avant-garde challenge to what is expected or accepted. The festival is making it's mission to showcase the work of filmmakers who defy independent visions.

"It's important for original underground filmmakers to have a venue to share their work with the world", says the festival's founder, award-winning underground filmmaker Jack Truman. "As a filmmaker, I know how hard it is for underground filmmakers to make their movie. It's important for them to share their art. I'm proud of the diversity in this year's lineup. Films are from around world, and 5 of the selections are from female directors. There is an audience out there that is hungry for true, original independent film that defies the norm. We're focused on the unique and innovative, and are thrilled to bring the other side of film to the entertainment capital of the world".

14 films from around the world were selected for the 2024 season from over 300 submissions worldwide. Included are short and feature narrative, documentary and experimental films. The range of countries selected include Australia, Greece, Japan and the United States. Some of the films to be included is the feature film "American Pot Story-Amsterdam", and short films "The Fringes of Burlesque", "The Debutante" and "Roadkill Jamboree".

May's in-person festival event will take place on May 19th at The Good Nite in North Hollywood, California.

"We have an electric lineup of amazing films scheduled for this season", states Truman. "These films will shock the world".

More about the festival can be found on the Holly Weird FilmFreeway page at https://filmfreeway.com/HollyWeirdFilmFestival .

Holly Weird on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hollyweirdfilmfest/

OFFICIAL SELECTIONS for HOLLY WEIRD 2024:

Shorts:

The Fringes of Burlesque - Jack Truman (12 Minutes) (Missouri)

Cow-Girl - Flor Marmolejo (4 Minutes) (California)

Madame - Kerry Muir (8 Minutes) (California)

Goose - Jieun Park (2 Minutes) (Japan)

The Debutante - Nat Moonhill, Veronica Moonhill (13 Minutes) (California)

Good Boy - Sam Stenson (4 Minutes) (California)

The Sinister Strain - Matt Macedo (3 Minutes) (California)

Impending Sale - Ray Nomoto Robison (3 Minutes) (Oregon)

The Spaghetti Man - Jerry Gonzalez (14 Minutes) (Illinois)

Road Kill Jamboree - Meghan Graham (6 Minutes) (California)

Guests - Rafail Tsakmakis (7 Minutes) (Greece)

The Judgmental Psychiatrist - Noreen Jenkins (6 Minutes) (California)

The Architecture Doctor - Daniel Goldblum (2 Minutes) (California)

Influence - Nick Vidler (17 Minutes) (Australia)

Feature Film:

American Pot Story - Oaksterdam - Ravit Markus, Dan Katzir (95 Minutes) (California)

