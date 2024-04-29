The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Foundation Will Host 2024 Spotlight Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Foundation will host the 2024 Spotlight Awards Fundraiser on Saturday, May 11, 2024 beginning at 6 pm at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 East Los Angeles Avenue in Simi Valley. This Gala Fundraiser will recognize outstanding achievement in the arts as well as posthumously honor Mr. Greg Stratton and Mr. Gary Thomas for their outstanding contributions to the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Foundation and the Simi Valley community.

The 2024 Spotlight Awards will feature a pre-show reception in the Downstage Theater with delicious hors d’oeuvres and desserts catered by May’s Kitchen. Following the reception, the evening will continue with the awards ceremony recognizing outstanding artists and supporters intermixed with an evening of memorable Broadway music on the Main Stage. Silent Auctions and Live Auctions at the event will also contribute to the fundraising effort for this special evening.

Reserved seating for the Spotlight Awards is $100 per ticket and includes the pre-show reception and entertainment on the Main Stage. To purchase tickets, visit www.simi-arts.org or call 805-583-7900.

The 2024 Spotlight Awards will recognize award recipients from both 2024 and those selected for the 2020 Spotlight Awards which were canceled due to the pandemic. Awardees being recognized at the Spotlight Awards include Artists of the Year Tori Cusack and Philip McBride, Young Artists of the Year Audrey Fisher and Delilah Shaffer, Volunteers of the Year Brenda Goldstein and Laurie Love, and Educators of the Year Kristy Roy and Dr. Stephen Pietrolungo. The 2024 Pillar of the Arts Honoree is Marie Bennett, current Director Emeritus and Immediate Past President, who has served on the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Foundation Board of Directors for 17 years.

During the 2024 Spotlight Awards, the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Foundation will pay special tribute to former Mayor of Simi Valley, Mr. Greg Stratton and former SVCAC Foundation President, Mr. Gary Thomas in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to the Cultural Arts Center and the Foundation during their lifetimes. Both served on the Foundation Board of Directors for many years and were both instrumental in the success of the Center for the past 30 years. In recognition of their contributions, the SVCAC Foundation will be honoring them both with permanent naming tributes. The Balcony at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center will be named The Greg Stratton Balcony and the Upper Art Gallery will be named The Gary Thomas Gallery.

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Foundation celebrates 30 years of supporting the arts in our community in 2024. Established in 1994, the SVCAC Foundation was established as the fundraising arm for the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center. The SVCAC Foundation provides annual support to the Cultural Arts Center to help sponsor outstanding community entertainment, multicultural programming and youth arts education programs as well as the Share the Arts program which provides free tickets to those who may not otherwise be able to experience live arts experiences.

