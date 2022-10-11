Prue Leith Announces Work-in-Progress Performances Of Her First Live Show NOTHING IN MODERATION

The legendary Prue Leith announced New York and Los Angeles work-in-progress performances of her first live show, Nothing In Moderation, October 24 & 25 at the Daryl Roth Theatre in NYC and November 2 & 3 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City.

The U.S. shows will precede a 34-date UK and Ireland theater tour in 2023. Produced by WestBeth Entertainment, tickets for the U.S. shows are on sale now at Prue's website. Nothing in Moderation is a guest production at the Kirk Douglas Theatre.

How did Prue Leith, a raw South African with no proper education and no money, who had flunked out of umpteen courses, had never worked in a catering company or a restaurant and had never been a food teacher, end up owning a catering business, a Michelin starred restaurant, and a top chef school? And at the same time produce fifteen cookbooks, eight novels and an autobiography? And end up sitting on the boards of corporations like British Rail, Whitbread and the Halifax? And chair Government quangos like the School Food Trust, initiate the Fourth Plinth sculpture project in Trafalgar Square, head up organizations like the Restaurateurs Association, the Royal Society of Arts, and the first company to turn round failing state schools? And also have a successful career on television, become a judge on The Great British Baking Show, and have two happy marriages?

Nothing is off the menu in this frank, revealing and very funny all-new show. Prue will share a myriad of fascinating anecdotes about her life: taking audiences through the ups and downs of being a successful restaurateur, novelist, businesswoman and The Great British Baking Show judge; feeding the rich and famous, cooking for Royalty and even poisoning her clients - all told for the very first time.

In the second half of the show, Prue will be joined on stage by Clive Tulloh, who will take questions from the audience that they've always wanted to ask, making the show a unique night to remember.

Prue Leith says: "I've never done a stage show before and at 82 I'm probably nuts to try it, but it's huge fun, makes the audience laugh and lets me rant away about the restaurant trade, publishers, TV and writing, and sing the praises of food, love and life."

Baking guru, Dame Prue Leith, is a judge on the world's biggest baking TV show, The Great British Baking Show, quickly becoming a firm favorite with audiences when she joined the show alongside Paul Hollywood in 2017. Before TGBBS, Prue enjoyed great success in her career as a restaurateur, chef, writer and journalist. In the 1960s and 70s, Prue ran her own catering business and then set up Leith's Food and Wine - which trains professional cooks and amateur chefs. Prue has written multiple cookery books and many features about food for publications including The Guardian. She has appeared on many TV shows including Great British Menu and My Kitchen Rules.

WestBeth Entertainment has consistently delivered critically acclaimed, financially successful, groundbreaking productions for over 35 years. WestBeth's ability to meld creative vision with financial and production savvy has created a unique company out of making artists' and audience's dreams come true.

Developing and introducing artists and talent to North American audiences has a big part of WestBeth's history. From Billy Connolly to Eddie Izzard, The Jim Henson Company to John Leguizamo and Trevor Noah to Hannah Gadsby, WBE has been the creative catalyst, partner and producer of some of the most innovative performances and productions on the continent in venues throughout North America including Madison Square Garden, The Hollywood Bowl, Toronto's Massey Hall, Chicago's Chicago Theatre and even New York's Radio City Musical Hall.

With entertainment and audience enjoyment being a key element, our most recent productions include: Professor Brian Cox's 'Horizons tour of North America, Eddie Izzard's 'Wunderbar' US and Canada tour, Professor Brian Cox's 'Universal' North American Tour, Hannah Gadsby's 'Douglas' Off-Broadway run and Brian Henson's "Puppet Up! Uncensored" at Knott's Berry Farm. Other productions include Eddie Izzard's first US book tour for his memoir 'Believe Me', a New York Times Bestseller, North American debut of Australia's comedy group Aunty Donna, Hannah Gadsby's North American debut of Nanette, Dylan Moran's Off The Hook' North American Tour, Noel Fielding (of The Mighty Boosh and the Great British Bake Off) North American debut tour 'An Evening with Noel Fielding', Brian Henson's 'Puppet Up! Uncensored' at the Venetian's Sands Showroom, Eddie Izzard's Force Majeure American Tour performed in all 50 states; Billy Connolly's High Horse tour, the Off-Broadway run of comedian Trevor Noah's Born a Crime; Eric Idle's What About Dick at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles; John Leguizamo's Ghetto Klown on Broadway, the West End, and Colombia, South America; and the national tour, Off-Broadway, Australia tour and Edinburgh Fringe Festival runs of Puppet Up!