Production Completed on Audio Drama A VOICE IN VIOLET Starring Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Nikki Blonsky & More

Philly chick pictures has completed production recording on Curt Wiser's audio drama thriller series A Voice in Violet starring Brooke Lewis Bellas, Bronson Pinchot, Nikki Blonsky, Eric Etebari, Nelson Lee & Wilson Jermaine Heredia.

Synopsis:

Violet, a damaged singer whose dreams were shattered, headlines at The Driftwood, an infamous Hollywood club. The comfort of that stage is not enough when her traumatic past comes to visit. Bash, her manipulative former music manager, and his pop star girlfriend, Charlotte, destroy Violet's career. With everything taken away from Violet, all she has left is to seek revenge. Things get more complicated for Violet when Wang, the love of her life who broke her heart and sense of trust, visits her at the club. This bittersweet symphony is also composed of Salim, Violet's protector, and Lopez, an unhinged stalker. What will happen of Violet, those who stand in her way... and the voices in her head?

There is always an Encore...

A Voice In Violet is brought to us by Philly Chick Pictures, Creator, Writer, and Director, Curt Wiser (Cam-Girl), Executive Producer, Brooke Lewis Bellas (iMurders), and Producers Brooke Lewis Bellas and Curt Wiser. The talented podcast production team also includes, Casting Director, Alison B. Buck (Pig), Composer, Michael Trapp (Psycho Therapy), Music and Singer-Songwriter Fawn (Billboard Hit Recording Artist), Editor, Curt Wiser, and Sound Effects and Sound Design, Curt Wiser.

A Voice In Violet stars Film, TV, and Broadway veterans Brooke Lewis Bellas (Sinatra Club), Bronson Pinchot (True Romance; Emmy Nominee), Nikki Blonsky (Hairspray; Golden Globes Nominee), Eric Etebari (The Lincoln Lawyer), Nelson Lee (Mulan), and Wilson Jermaine Heredia (RENT; Tony Winner).

"Our A Voice In Violet Audio Drama Thriller Podcast has been an incredible creative experience and an unbelievable education for me in the hot, new narrative podcast world in Hollywood. Like many creatives, I was navigating the virtual and audio space during the pandemic. I was fortunate to have gifted Writer and Director, Curt Wiser, cast me in his virtual Web Series, Leave Quietly, in the summer of 2021. I greatly appreciated Curt's writing talents and was really impressed with his expertise in Sound Effects. I had been in-talks with my Talent Managers at Bohemia Group to develop a full Audio Drama Series and have Philly Chick Pictures and I produce a project, while still quarantining, to keep me creatively inspired. Curt had pitched me a few fantastic storyline ideas, I fell in love with A Voice In Violet, and we began our production development process fall of 2021. We spent ample time fleshing out this series and assembling the necessary components. We were blessed to have Casting Director, Alison Buck, sign-on to help us cast our talented Actors (I had dreamed of) Bronson Pinchot, Nikki Blonsky, and Nelson Lee (Thank you Kat Seigworth!), then I had to have my talented friends and associates, Eric Etebari and Wilson Jermaine Heredia, onboard, as their roles were written for them, along with songs from my darling Diva Songstress Fawn, and score from the wild musical mind of Composer Michael Trapp! We truly assembled a dream cast, as well as keeping our commitment to diverse and inclusive character development and casting. As an Actress, I loved playing Violet so very much. Curt wrote this role perfectly for me and I had so much fulfillment finding the layers of this character throughout the audio series. I only hope the narrative audio podcast fans and listeners are entertained by A Voice In Violet." - Brooke Lewis Bellas

"It has been a thrill creating in the audio space, and with our talented cast who truly elevated the words off the page. Many thanks to Brooke Lewis Bellas for bringing this project together." - Curt Wiser

A Voice In Violet is in post-production and will hit both festivals and narrative audio drama podcast markets in 2023.