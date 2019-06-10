Privileged, Straight, White, Male, Solo Artist Engages #metoomovement In New Show

Writer/Performer Ross John Gosla premieres his new solo show, Sexual Misadventures of a Straight White Male: A Privilege Story this June at the Complex Hollywood Flight Theatre as part of the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Directed by Fringe first-timer Steph Martinez, the show follows "Ross" on an adventure through the revolutionary Man Make Machine to become a real man in the wake of #TimesUp.

Intentionally ironic and strikingly honest, the creator uses his own personal interactions, marked social programming, and observed human behavior to find an understanding of how "Toxic" originates.

Ross's previous solo show Desert Warrior: A Benghazi Story won the Producer's Encore! Award at HFF 2017.

Playing at the Complex Hollywood Flight Theatre

6476 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90038

Ticketing and info: hff19.org/5999

June 14th - 8:30p

June 16th - 2:30p

June 22nd - 12:30a (11:59p June 21)

June 27th - 10:30p

June 29th - 6:30p

$15





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You