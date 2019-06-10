Privileged, Straight, White, Male, Solo Artist Engages #metoomovement In New Show

Jun. 10, 2019  

Privileged, Straight, White, Male, Solo Artist Engages #metoomovement In New Show

Writer/Performer Ross John Gosla premieres his new solo show, Sexual Misadventures of a Straight White Male: A Privilege Story this June at the Complex Hollywood Flight Theatre as part of the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Directed by Fringe first-timer Steph Martinez, the show follows "Ross" on an adventure through the revolutionary Man Make Machine to become a real man in the wake of #TimesUp.

Intentionally ironic and strikingly honest, the creator uses his own personal interactions, marked social programming, and observed human behavior to find an understanding of how "Toxic" originates.

Ross's previous solo show Desert Warrior: A Benghazi Story won the Producer's Encore! Award at HFF 2017.

Playing at the Complex Hollywood Flight Theatre

6476 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90038

Ticketing and info: hff19.org/5999

June 14th - 8:30p

June 16th - 2:30p

June 22nd - 12:30a (11:59p June 21)

June 27th - 10:30p

June 29th - 6:30p

$15



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Privileged, Straight, White, Male, Solo Artist Engages #metoomovement In New Show
  • Photo Flash: The World Premiere of WIGFIELD At Hollywood Fringe
  • Photo Flash: INDECENT Opens At Center Theatre Group
  • Bertolt Brecht's THE CAUCASIAN CIRCLE Comes to Antaeus Theatre Company
  • Larry Shue's THE NERD Opens July 3 At Little Fish Theatre
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Coeurage Theatre Company's SUCKER PUNCH

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup