Privileged, Straight, White, Male, Solo Artist Engages #metoomovement In New Show
Writer/Performer Ross John Gosla premieres his new solo show, Sexual Misadventures of a Straight White Male: A Privilege Story this June at the Complex Hollywood Flight Theatre as part of the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival.
Directed by Fringe first-timer Steph Martinez, the show follows "Ross" on an adventure through the revolutionary Man Make Machine to become a real man in the wake of #TimesUp.
Intentionally ironic and strikingly honest, the creator uses his own personal interactions, marked social programming, and observed human behavior to find an understanding of how "Toxic" originates.
Ross's previous solo show Desert Warrior: A Benghazi Story won the Producer's Encore! Award at HFF 2017.
Playing at the Complex Hollywood Flight Theatre
6476 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90038
Ticketing and info: hff19.org/5999
June 14th - 8:30p
June 16th - 2:30p
June 22nd - 12:30a (11:59p June 21)
June 27th - 10:30p
June 29th - 6:30p
$15