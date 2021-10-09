Princess Presents: HELL HOLE at Oasis This Month

This Halloween, the gates of Hell have swung open and the hellmouth will erupt, taking over SOMA's legendary Oasis nightclub. For two nights, Saturday October 30th and Sunday October 31st, depraved and unholy energies will overwhelm the club for "Hell Hole", presented by the weekly Saturday party, Princess. Curated by Tito Soto and Pseuda, and hosted by Kochina Rude and Lisa Frankenstein, "Hell Hole" will be an immersive party experience featuring over 30 performers encompassing DRAG, AERIAL and FIRE ARTS. As well as a sinful rooftop maze with interactive performance installations, a sinister photo booth, demon go-go's, two $500 costume contests, and visual terrors around every corner! Experience Oasis transformed like you've never seen it before.

Brought to you by producers of 2020's Halloween Drive-in, "Hell Hole" will feature an epic midnight drag show over two nights, with local legends Squeaky Blonde, Heklina, Nicki Jizz, Leigh Crow, Mary Vice, and many more. Check your piety at the door, come in your fiercest looks and join the other queers, freaks and sinners on the dancefloor, with DJ sets by La Frida (voted best DJ of The Bay 2020 by 48 Hills) and Mateo Segade (Los Angeles).

Limited early bird tickets on Eventbrite now, with special discounted pricing for those who want to experience both nights!

Oasis is 21+ for all events. Please bring a valid ID. Per city ordinances, Oasis requires proof of vaccination from COVID-19 and masks indoors.

For more information, please visit: https://sf.gov/information/vaccine-required