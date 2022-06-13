Placer Rep Presents RIFTS IN TIME Featuring Local History in June

Travel back in time to the frontier days of the greater Sacramento area and hear unique stories from true history at the June 26 show Rifts in Time. Through the use of storytelling, role playing game mechanics, improvisation and audience participation, RIFTS IN TIME immerses patrons and performers alike at 7 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month in Roseville, CA, as it reveals true history from across the globe and throughout time.

The storyteller for the June Rifts in Time show will be the professional director/playwright and game master T.S. Forsyth, who uses her love of history as well as her storytelling skills, background as a gamer and haunted house designer to enthuse the audience and performers alike to participate in the show. "We don't usually tell people in advance when or where each show is to take place, but since Placer Rep is also performing the show Haunting History this month, featuring a play set in Placer County that includes a ton of local history, it only seemed fitting to feature local history at Rifts in Time, as well," said Forsyth.

On the heels of the incredibly successful evolution of this show in May, including new features that both engage audiences and propel the show forward, the June show will continue to hone this pilot production through the generous feedback of its audiences, with the hopes that Rifts in Time establishes itself as a production staple at Placer Repertory Theater. "This show is extraordinarily egalitarian. All ages, all walks of life can see themselves in this show and participate. As interactive adventure theater, it is a particularly good show to introduce audiences ages 8 to 35 to the world of theater, since it is so engaging and alive," said T.S. Forsyth.

"What I find the most fun as an actor is that I never know what shenanigans we'll have to engage in to solve the quest or mystery for each show. It makes participating particularly invigorating," said Kevin Foster, the performer who plays the regular character "Purdy." "Purdy is a true performer. He's a Pete Buttigieg impersonator, a drag queen named "Alma Chizit" and even performs a little magic now and again. Being a performer, his employment can be hit and miss, so he's also a Mary Kay Salesperson to make ends meet. Purdy's related skill sets, like salesmanship and acting in disguise, have come in very handy in many of our shows," said Kevin.

This very special RIFTS IN TIME, featuring local history next performs on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 7 PM. Currently, performances are located at the Holistic Lighthouse meeting room, 401B Vernon Street in Roseville, on the backside of First Bank. Reservations are recommended, as seating is limited. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/242594234887

