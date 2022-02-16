Pianist Shai Wosner Features to Peform Variations On A Theme Of FDR At The Wallis

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents an evening with pianist Shai Wosner, featuring Variations on a Theme of FDR, a work he commissioned from Derek Bermel, Anthony Cheung, John Harbison, Vijay Iyer, and Wang Lu, five remarkable American composers, on Saturday, March 5, 2022, 7:30 pm, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater.

Also on the program is Beethoven's 33 Variations on a Waltz by Diabelli, Op. 120. Wosner has attracted international recognition for his exceptional artistry, musical integrity, and creative insight. His performances of a broad range of repertoire reflect a degree of virtuosity and intellectual curiosity that have made him a favorite among audiences and critics who admire his "keen musical mind and deep musical soul" (NPR's All Things Considered). A Preludes @ The Wallis pre-concert conversation with Wosner, moderated by Classical KUSC's Brian Lauritzen, is open to all ticket holders at 6:30 pm.

Wosner returns to The Wallis for the third time -his first as a soloist - performing the new work, whose theme is a quote from President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's address to the Daughters of the American Revolution: "Remember, remember always, that all of us ... are descended from immigrants and revolutionists." Beethoven used a similar idea to test his creative powers when he accepted Anton Diabelli's invitation to compose variations for piano on his simple C Major waltz. The proceeds from Beethoven's popular Diabelli Variations were used to support orphans and widows of the Napoleonic Wars.

Other upcoming performances at The Wallis in February and March include the Connie Han Trio (February 25), A Conversation with ClassPass Founder Payal Kadakia (February 27); Bridge to Everywhere, led by Artistic Director Derrick Skye (March 3); Rapunzel Alone (March 12-19); The Wallis debut of MUSE/IQUE, led by Artistic Director and Conductor Rachael Worby (March 12 and 13); Sunday Funday (March 13); DIAVOLO (March 18-20); Bedtime Stories (March 24-26); and Hershey Felder Presents Live from Florence The Verdi Fiasco (livestreamed beginning March 27). The World Premiere production of The Excavation of Mary Anning, originally slated to open in February, has moved to The Wallis' 2022/2023 Season.

Ticket prices are $29-$79 per person. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Monday - Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org/wosner.

The Wallis is closely monitoring the ever-changing local health and safety environment carefully and addressing known health factors at the moment. Should plans change and any performance be required to be postponed or cancelled or if venue capacity limitations are instituted, ticket holders will be notified immediately with options for their purchased tickets per The Wallis' ticketing policies.

The health and safety of patrons, our staff, and artists inside and outside our venue are a top priority for The Wallis, which is requiring all patrons to provide, upon entry, proof of full vaccination, including proof of a booster shot, or a negative PCR test result within 48 hours or a verifiable Antigen test within 24 hours from your performance date, along with a government issued photo ID. Facial masks, covering both the mouth and nose, are still required at all times while within the venue. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. Our current Health & Safety Protocols and updates may also be accessed at TheWallis.org/Safety.