Pianist Jeffrey Kahane to Interpret Bach's Goldberg Variations at The Wallis

Pianist Jeffrey Kahane, recognized around the globe for his mastery of a diverse repertoire ranging from Bach and Mozart to the music of our time, makes his Wallis debut with his interpretation of Bach's Goldberg Variations, long regarded as one of the most ambitious works for the keyboard, on Thursday, May 25, 2023, 7:30 pm, at The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater. Providing the audience with a deeper understanding and appreciation of Bach's masterwork, Kahane begins the evening by discussing and illustrating the intricacies of the work's opening aria and the 30 different variations on it. After intermission, he performs the full work.

Kahane, equally at home at the piano or on the podium, served as Music Director of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra for 20 years and has appeared as a soloist with such major orchestras as the New York Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra and the Chicago and San Francisco symphonies. He also served as the Music Director of the Colorado Symphony from the 2005/06 season through the 2009/10 season and for ten seasons was Music Director of the Santa Rosa Symphony. In 2016, he was appointed Music Director of the Sarasota Music Festival, and currently serves as the Artistic Adviser of the Sarasota Orchestra. Since making his Carnegie Hall debut in 1983, he has given recitals in many of the nation's major music centers. Also a highly respected chamber musician, Mr. Kahane collaborates with many of today's most important chamber ensembles. In May 2017, Mr. Kahane completed his 20th and final season as Music Director of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. He is now the orchestra's Conductor Laureate. A native of Los Angeles and a graduate of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, Kahane was the First Prize winner at the 1983 Rubinstein Competition, a finalist at the 1981 Van Cliburn Competition, and the recipient of a 1983 Avery Fisher Career Grant. An avid linguist who reads fluently in a number of ancient and modern languages. Kahane received a Master's Degree in classics from the University of Colorado in 2011. He is currently a Professor of Keyboard Studies at the University of Southern California Thornton School of Music.

Tickets, $39 to $99, are on sale now. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/Kahane.

The health and safety of patrons, staff, and artists inside and outside the venue are a top priority for The Wallis. Masks are optional, and proof of full COVID vaccination is no longer required; however, guests are welcome to wear masks in our spaces.

The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. Current Health & Safety Protocols and updates may also be accessed at TheWallis.org/Safety. Policies are subject to change.

About Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts:

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is a dynamic cultural hub and community resource where local, national and International Artists share their artistry with ever-expanding audiences. The campus, located in the heart of Beverly Hills, CA, is committed to robust and distinctive presentations and education programs curated with both creativity and social impact in mind. Distinguished by its eclectic programming that mirrors the diverse landscape of Los Angeles and its location in the entertainment capital of the world, The Wallis has produced and presented more than 350 theater, dance, music, film, cabaret, conversation, and family entertainment programs since its doors opened in October 2013. Hailed as "au courant" (LaLa Magazine), The Wallis was lauded by Culture Vulture, which proclaims, "If you love expecting the unexpected in the performing arts, you have to love The Wallis." Its programming has been nominated for 79 Ovation Awards and nine L.A. Drama Critic's Circle Awards. The campus itself, a breathtaking 70,000-square-foot facility, celebrating the classic and the modern, has garnered six architectural awards. Designed by acclaimed architect Zoltan E. Pali (SPF:architects), the restored building features the original 1933 Beverly Hills Post Office (on the National Register of Historic Places), which serves as the theater's dramatic yet welcoming lobby, and includes the contemporary 500-seat, state-of-the-art Bram Goldsmith Theater; the 150-seat Lovelace Studio Theater; an inviting open-air plaza for family, community and other performances; and GRoW @ The Wallis: A Space for Arts Education, where learning opportunities for all ages and backgrounds abound. Together, these elements embrace the city's history and its future, creating a performing arts destination for L.A.-area visitors and residents alike. The Wallis is led by Michael Nemeroff Chairman of The Wallis' Board of Directors, and Robert van Leer, Executive Director and CEO.

For more information about The Wallis, please visit: TheWallis.org.