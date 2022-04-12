Photos: The Group Rep Presents Sam Shepard's TRUE WEST

The Group Rep is presenting Sam Shepard's Pulitzer Prize-nominated American classic "TRUE WEST", a character study about two very different brothers, one a successful family man and the other a drifter, who must cooperate in writing a screenplay that will make or break both of their lives. Tension and family history leads them to self-sabotage and to question their own reality. The play is directed by Brooklyn Sample and produced by Kathleen Delaney and William Wilson for the Group Rep. The play runs April 9 through May 8 at the Lonny Chapman Theatre in North Hollywood.

Check out photos below!

The Group Rep cast features the talents of William Wilson (Austin), James Lemire (Lee), Jason Madera (Saul), and Clara Rodriguez (Mom).

The Creative Team includes Melanie Lee (Assistant Director), Cathy Tomlin (Stage Manager), Mellissa Bontempt (Asst. Stage Manager), Matt Sample (Set Designer), Luke Moyer (Lighting Designer), Michael Mullen (Costume Designer), Steve Shaw (Sound Designer), Marc Antonio Pritchett (Stage Combat), Tyler Townsend (Technical Advisor), Doug Haverty (Artistic Director).

The play runs from April 9 through May 8, 2022. Saturday afternoons at 4:00 pm. Sunday evenings at 7:00 pm. Talkbacks with cast and crew after Saturday matinees on April 10 and April 24. Tickets: $25. Students/Seniors with ID: $20. For tickets, information, and current Health and Safety Protocols visit www.thegrouprep.com or 818.763.5990. Upstairs at the Group Rep on the second floor of the Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., 91601. The Upstairs is not handicapped accessible. Free Street and Early Bird Lot Parking in the theater lot on the east side of the venue.

Follow them on IG @truewestgrt for behind-the-scenes and bios of all those who made this amazing production possible.

Photos by Doug Engalla