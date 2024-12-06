Photos: TROUBIES' HOME A-LONELY HEARTS CLUB BAND At Colony Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Troubie, the merry-makers of mirth have combined the classic holiday film Home Alone, with the Beatles’ signature album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, in their latest world premiere musical comedy event, TROUBIES’ HOME ALONE-LY HEARTS CLUB BAND!, with musical direction by Ryan Whyman, and adapted & directed by Matt Walker. See photos from the show!

TROUBIES’ HOME ALONE-LY HEARTS CLUB BAND! will preview on Thursday, December 5th at 8pm, Friday, December 6th at 8pm; will open Saturday December 7th at 4pm (press opening) and perform through Sunday, December 22nd at 7:30pm at the Colony Theatre, 555 N. Third St. in North Burbank.

The Troubies’ will be casing the joint for laughs – accompanied by a live band, and lively lobby bar! Celebrating 23 seasons of holiday shows the Troubies are GETTING BETTER all the time. This year’s original, world-premiere musical-comedy is a holi-DAY IN THE LIFE of 6-year-old Kevin McAllister and his wacky family including mom, Kate. But soon SHE’S LEAVING HOME (bye bye), and little Kevin has to say, “GOOD MORNING, GOOD MORNING!” to nobody, while FIXING A HOLE where the burglars get in! Instead, KATIE’S IN THE SKY with DIAMONDS in first class, while Kevin’s in the house with criminals, pondering life without his family, “WHEN I’M 64…” So don’t stay home alone this holiday season…visit the Colony Theatre and GET BY WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM YOUR FRIENDS, the Troubies!

