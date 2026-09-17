Photos: THE PETERSON SHOW Will Open at Echo Theater Company
Kelly McCreary, Tamberla Perry and John Clarence Stewart lead the ensemble cast in Michelle Bossy's direction at Atwater Village Theatre.
The Echo Theater Company's world premiere of 'The Peterson Show', a darkly funny, emotionally charged new play written by Emmy-nominated playwright Janine Nabers and directed by Michelle Bossy, opens this weekend at Atwater Village Theatre. Check out photos below!
'The Peterson Show' follows five former child stars who reunite as the legacy of their beloved television father collapses into scandal. With cameras swarming outside and decades of unresolved history inside, they confront old rivalries, buried secrets and the complicated bonds forged while growing up on America's favorite sitcom. At once hilarious and heartbreaking, it raises a difficult question: What happens to a family when the person who held it together becomes the one who tears it apart?
The ensemble cast includes Kelly McCreary (Grey's Anatomy), Tamberla Perry (Brilliant Minds, Clydes at the Mark Taper Forum) and John Clarence Stewart (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Brilliant Minds, P-Valley) alongside Kristen Ariza (The Fosters, StartUp), Deanna Reed-Foster (The Vince Staples Show, The First Deep Breath at the Geffen), Devere Rogers (Broadway's Chicken & Biscuits, Gloria at the Echo) and Journee Rose (Abbott Elementary),
Photo Credit: Cooper Bates
John Clarence Stewart, Kelly McCreary, Devere Rogers, Journee Rose (obscured by sign), Deanna Reed-Foster, Tamberla Perry and Kristen Ariza
Darius Nabers and Kelly McCreary
Front to back: Tamberla Perry, Kelly McCreary, Kristen Ariza, Deanna Reed-Foster (obscured), John Clarence Stewart (obscured) and Devere Rogers
Tamberla Rogers, John Clarence Stewart and Devere Rogers
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