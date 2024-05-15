Photos: Rubicon Theatre Company Launches VENTURA LIVE Concert Series With Sold Out Premiere of 'Make Your Own Kind Of Music'

The next performance is set for May 17.
Opening weekend of Rubicon Theatre Company's VENTURA LIVE! concert series featured a sold out performance and premier of Make Your Own Kind of Music, an evening celebrating the 60s and 70s’ most iconic women in music, starring Heather Youmans and special musical guests. Check out photos below!
Performances continued on Sunday with From Brooklyn To Broadway, a Mother’s Day concert starring Tony Award-winner Lillias White - star of 16 shows on Broadway and an alum of shows like Hadestown, Dreamgirls, Cats and more!
Led and created by Heather Youmans, Make Your Own Kind of Music celebrates the “golden age of popular music” - from Laurel Canyon folk songs and Woodstock rock anthems to the rise of disco and protest songs that empowered a generation. The evening of nostalgic storytelling was supported by an all-star band and guest singers who performed hit songs from Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Tina Turner, Heart, Aretha Franklin, Olivia Newton-John, Stevie Nicks, Karen Carpenter, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Linda Ronstadt and more! The show featured direction from Dan Fishbach and musical direction from Brendan Coyle, as well as special guest vocalists Rainee Blake, Therese Curatolo, Malynda Hale, Stephania Pourgouri and Chris Hutton. The band included Steve Hass, Gary Wicks, Adam Bravo, Brendan Coyle and Alicia Camiña.
Heather Youmans stars in Make Your Own Kind of Music at Rubicon Theatre Company''s VENTURA LIVE concert series
Rainee Blake sings Rita Coolidge hits at Make Your Own Kind of Music
Therese Curatolo sings Carole King''s Where You Lead at Make Your Own Kind of Music
Malynda Hale sings Fleetwood Mac''s Landslide at Make Your Own Kind of Music at Rubicon Theatre Company
L to R: Malynda Hale, Heather Youmans, Therese Curatolo, Rainee Blake and Stephania Pourgouri sing a Carole King Tapestry medley
Heather Youmans in Make Your Own Kind of Music
Stephania Pourgouri sings Natural Woman at Make Your Own Kind of Music
Chris Hutton & Heather Youmans sing I Got You Babe by Sonny and Cher
Rainee Blake sing Coyote by Joni Mitchell in Make Your Own Kind of Music at Rubicon Theatre Company
Heather Youmans stars in Make Your Own Kind of Music at Rubicon Theatre Company''s VENTURA LIVE concert series
Heather Youmans pays tribute to Mama Cass Elliot with performance of Make Your Own Kind of Music at Rubicon Theatre Company''s Ventura Live Concert Series
Heather Youmans sings Diamonds Are Forever at Make Your Own Kind of Music
Videos