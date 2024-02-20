Photos: Red Jasper Entertainment Presents SEX WITH STRANGERS

Red Jasper Entertainment has released first look photos of the new production of Sex With Strangers by Laura Eason. Directed by Kate Sargeant, the cast will feature Sarah Wylie and Jonathan Dylan King. Lighting design is by Kathi Donohue and stage manager is Daylyn Paul.

There will be nine performances only, beginning Saturday, February 17 and running through March 3 as follows: Saturday 2/17 at 8pm, Sunday 2/18 at 4pm, Monday 2/19 at 7pm, Friday 2/23 at 8pm, Saturday 2/24 at 8pm, Sunday 2/25 at 4pm, Friday 3/1 at 8pm, Saturday 3/2 at 8pm, and Sunday 3/3 at 4pm. General admission is $20 and VIP admission is $30 (includes reserved seating and complimentary beverage). Tickets may be purchased online at www.sweet-tix.com. Running time is 90 minutes including one intermission.

This thought-provoking play explores the intersection of love, ambition, and the digital age. A captivating journey of passion, connection, and the complexities of modern relationships.

Founded by Sarah Wylie, Red Jasper Entertainment (RJE) is a production company focused on the art of theatre and film. From the spotlight of the stage to the depth of cinematic storytelling, RJE brings narratives to life, inviting audiences to explore the boundless realms of imagination and emotion.

McCadden Place Theatre is located at 1157 N. McCadden Place in Hollywood, 90038.

Photo Credit: Zack Morrison