Photos: Production Photos Released of CLOWNFISH
Theatre of NOTE finally returned and kicked off its first in-person season in over two years with the World Premiere of CLOWNFISH by Amy Dellagiarino and directed by Laura Stribling. CLOWNFISH previewed on Thursday June 30 and Saturday July 2 at 8pm; opened on Thursday, July 7 at 8pm and will run through Saturday, August 6 at Theatre of NOTE, 1517 N Cahuenga Blvd (just north of Sunset) in Hollywood.
Newly released from a mental hospital, Erica is trying hard to be a good bridesmaid but
is finding that everyone is treating her differently...and it's getting really annoying. The
only thing that could make this reunion worse? The wedding reception might just be
being held in a haunted cabin. A dark comedy about mental illness, social stigmas, and
the misguided desire to be "normal."
Mara Shuster-Lefkowitz and Omari Williamsr (front) and Bill Voorhees (back) star in Theatre of NOTEa??s world premiere production of a?oeCLOWNFISH,a?? written by Amy Dellagiarino and directed by Laura Stribling and now playing at Theatre of NOTE in Hollywood.
Mara Shuster-Lefkowitz and Omari Williamsr star in Theatre of NOTEa??s world premiere production of a?oeCLOWNFISH,a?? written by Amy Dellagiarino and directed by Laura Stribling and now playing at Theatre of NOTE in Hollywood.
Joe Mahon and Sean Michael Boozer star in Theatre of NOTEa??s world premiere production of a?oeCLOWNFISH,a?? written by Amy Dellagiarino and directed by Laura Stribling and now playing at Theatre of NOTE in Hollywood.
Sean Michael Boozer, Susan Louise Oa??Connor, Mara Shuster-Lefkowitz and Omari Williams star in The
Bill Voorhees and Joe Mahon star in Theatre of NOTEa??s world premiere production of a?oeCLOWNFISH,a?? written by Amy Dellagiarino and directed by Laura Stribling and now playing at Theatre of NOTE in Hollywood.