Photos: Production Photos Released of CLOWNFISH

Theatre of NOTE finally returned and kicked off its first in-person season in over two years with the World Premiere of CLOWNFISH by Amy Dellagiarino and directed by Laura Stribling. CLOWNFISH previewed on Thursday June 30 and Saturday July 2 at 8pm; opened on Thursday, July 7 at 8pm and will run through Saturday, August 6 at Theatre of NOTE, 1517 N Cahuenga Blvd (just north of Sunset) in Hollywood.

Newly released from a mental hospital, Erica is trying hard to be a good bridesmaid but

is finding that everyone is treating her differently...and it's getting really annoying. The

only thing that could make this reunion worse? The wedding reception might just be

being held in a haunted cabin. A dark comedy about mental illness, social stigmas, and

the misguided desire to be "normal."