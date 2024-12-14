Photos: PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL: A PIRATE'S CHRISTMAS at the Scherr Forum Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lythgoe Family Panto is making its return to the Los Angeles area with John O’Hurley as “Captain Hook” in PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL: A PIRATE’S CHRISTMAS, written by Kris Lythgoe, choreography by Clarice Ordaz, musical direction by Michael Sobie and directed by Bonnie Lythgoe. PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL: A PIRATE’S CHRISTMAS will run through Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 4:00pm at the Scherr Forum Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks. Check out photos below!

PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL: A PIRATE'S CHRISTMAS is a singing, swashbuckling adventure performed in the high-flying style of a British holiday Panto. Take off on a wild quest with Tinker Bell, Wendy and Peter Pan as they try to put a stop to the plot of some dastardly pirates who plan to kidnap Peter as a present to Captain Hook. Filled with big laughs, magic, dancers and contemporary songs by everyone from Taylor Swift to The Bee Gees, this family show has a little bit of something for everyone!

The Cast of PETER PAN AND TINKER ELL: A PIRATES CHRISTMAS also features:

Alkaio Thiele as “Peter Pan,” Julia Roome as “Wendy,” Nayah Damasen as “Tinker Bell,” and Ben Giroux as “Smee.” The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order): Camryn Eakes as “Tiger Lily,” Raquel Glasser, Kevin Ivins, Camal Pugh, and Davon Rashawn.

PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL: A PIRATE’S CHRISTMAS marks Lythgoe Family Panto’s return to the Los Angeles area since 2019. Past productions include eight seasons at The Laguna Playhouse, six seasons at The Pasadena Playhouse, The Pasadena Civic, North Carolina Theatre in Raleigh, TPAC in Nashville, TUTS in Houston, Rose Wagner in Salt Lake City, and Balboa Theatre in San Diego. Their shows have starred Ariana Grande, Alex Newell, Sabrina Carpenter, Michelle Williams, Shoshana Bean, Ben Vereen, and many more. As part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to develop theatre for young audiences, Lythgoe Family Panto together with 5-Star Theatricals and TOArts will bring the magic of Panto to hundreds of underserved children who attend school in the Thousand Oaks area.

5-STAR THEATRICALS (formerly Cabrillo Music Theatre) is the Ovation Award-winning Resident Musical Theatre Production Company of the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, and a non-profit theatre organization. For over three decades, 5-Star has been enriching the cultural life of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties and the surrounding areas by providing an extraordinary performing arts experience through live, Broadway-quality productions of musical theatre.

Photo Credit: Veronica Slavin

