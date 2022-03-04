Photos: Nancy Travis Stars As LILLIAN at Ensemble Theatre Company

Ensemble Theatre Company presents the third show of its 2021-2022 season, Nancy Travis ("Last Man Standing, "The Kominsky Method," "Three Men and a Baby") starring as Lillian, by David Cale and directed by Jonathan Fox.

Lillian begins previews on Thursday, March 3, opens on Saturday, March 5 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, March 13, 2022 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara. ETC's previously announced production of Carmen Jones will be presented in the fall of 2022.

Lillian, a bookish middle-aged British woman, falls for Jimmy, a man almost half her age. As life continues to throw curious curveballs, Lillian rises to each occasion, discovering a part of herself that laid dormant. As Lillian relates her story to the audience, she embodies several hilarious and touching characters.

"We are thrilled to have Nancy Travis bring her extraordinary talent to the New Vic stage," said ETC's Artistic Director, Jonathan Fox. "This wonderful play by David Cale about love, life and loss is the perfect vehicle for an actress of her immeasurable talent. I am certain our audiences will fall in love with both Nancy and Lillian."

Nancy Travis recently wrapped a nine-season run starring opposite Tim Allen in the FOX hit comedy, "Last Man Standing," as Allen's wife, "Vanessa." Travis also starred opposite Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin in the Netflix/Chuck Lorre comedy series, "The Kominsky Method," which won 2019 Golden Globes Awards for "Best Actor in a Comedy Series" (Michael Douglas) and "Best Comedy Series," and was also nominated for 2020 SAG Awards including "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series." On the feature side, Travis made her film debut in the blockbuster comedy "Three Men and A Baby." Other films include "Internal Affairs," "Air America," "Three Men and a Little Lady," and "So I Married an Axe Murderer." On stage, she joined the national touring company of Neil Simon's hit play, Brighton Beach Memoirs. Her additional theatre credits include Broadway's, I'm Not Rappaport and Athol Fugard's My Children, My Africa, which the author directed at the La Jolla Playhouse. She is a founding member of the off-Broadway theatre company Naked Angels.