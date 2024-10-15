Photos: MURDER ON THE LINKS Opens Friday At International City Theatre

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Something’s afoul on the private golf course at Merlinville-Sur-Mer. “Murder on the Links”, a hilarious new stage adaptation by Steven Dietz of Agatha Christie’s most complicated whodunit, opens Friday at International City Theatre. Previews begin Wednesday night. Check out photos from the production.

When Christie’s most famous detective, Hercule Poirot, arrives in France in response to an urgent summons from Paul Renauld, he finds he’s too late — M. Renauld now lies dead, face down in a grave on the edge of the golf course he was building. Certain facts do not add up… and when a second body is found, it’s been stabbed in a seemingly impossible way.

Performances run through Nov. 3. .For more information, go to InternationalCityTheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Kayte Deioma

Daniel A. Stevens and Gabbie Adner

James Simenc and Louis Lotorto

Gabbie Adner, Tina Van Berckelaer and Louis Lotorto

Daniel A. Stevens, Brian Stanton, Louis Lotorto and James Simenc

Daniel A. Stevens and Louis Lotorto

The Ensemble

Louis Lotorto, Tina Van Berckelaer and Brian Stanton

Tina Van Berckelaer and Gabbie Adner

The Ensemble

Louis Lotorto and Brian Stanton

The Ensemble

Daniel A. Stevens, Louis Lotortoand Brian Stanton

Louis Lotorto and Daniel A. Stevens

The Ensemble

Daniel A. Stevens and Louis Lotorto




