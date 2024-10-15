Photos: MURDER ON THE LINKS Opens Friday At International City Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Something’s afoul on the private golf course at Merlinville-Sur-Mer. “Murder on the Links”, a hilarious new stage adaptation by Steven Dietz of Agatha Christie’s most complicated whodunit, opens Friday at International City Theatre. Previews begin Wednesday night. Check out photos from the production.

When Christie’s most famous detective, Hercule Poirot, arrives in France in response to an urgent summons from Paul Renauld, he finds he’s too late — M. Renauld now lies dead, face down in a grave on the edge of the golf course he was building. Certain facts do not add up… and when a second body is found, it’s been stabbed in a seemingly impossible way.

Performances run through Nov. 3. .For more information, go to InternationalCityTheatre.org.

