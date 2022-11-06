Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Center Theatre Group's 2:22 A GHOST STORY at the Ahmanson Theatre

The production runs through December 4.

Nov. 06, 2022  

The U.S. premiere of "2:22 - A Ghost Story" opened on November 4, 2022, playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through December 4.

Check out photos from the opening night below!

In this four-person play, Jenny (Constance Wu) believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam (Finn Wittrock) isn't having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, their old friend Lauren (Anna Camp) and her new partner Ben (Adam Rothenberg). Belief and skepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they are going to stay up until 2:22 a.m... and then they will know. Intriguing, funny, and scary, it takes audiences into one adrenaline-fueled night where secrets will emerge and ghosts may or may not appear. "2:22 - A Ghost Story" asks, what do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?

All four actors will be making Ahmanson Theatre stage debuts - Adam Rothenberg made his Center Theatre Group debut with "Burn This" at the Mark Taper Forum in 2011 - while Constance Wu, Anna Camp, and Finn Wittrock will be making their Center Theatre Group debuts. Written by the creator of the hit BBC podcast "The Battersea Poltergeist" Danny Robins and directed by Matthew Dunster, "2:22 - A Ghost Story" is an intriguing, funny, and scary supernatural thriller, previews began October 29 and runs through December 4, 2022. "2:22 - A Ghost Story" is produced by special arrangement with Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David, and Kater Gordon.

This U.S. premiere creative team includes Anna Fleischle (scenic design), Cindy Lin (costume design), Lucy Carter (lighting design), Sean Gleason (lighting design recreation), Ian Dickinson for Autograph (sound design), Chris Fisher (illusions), Will Houstoun (illusion recreation), David Caparelliotis CSA and Joe Gery for Caparelliotis Casting (casting), Gabriel Vega Weissman (associate director), Edgar Landa (fight director), Natsuko Ohama (vocal coach), David S. Franklin (production stage manager).

"2:22 - A Ghost Story" is currently running in London's West End at the Criterion Theatre until January 8, 2023. The Guardian hailed the production as "a slick, chilling romp of a play" while Time Out called it "a cracking supernatural thriller." After breaking all box office records for a new play at the Noel Coward Theatre, described as the theatre event of the year and the hottest ticket in the West End, and after weeks of sold-out performances, the show transferred for another record-breaking run at the Gielgud Theatre. The run there ended in February and the production had a third West End opening, this time at the Criterion Theatre. The thrilling play won all three the "2:22 - A Ghost Story" Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre - 2 -moreWhatsOnStage Awards it was nominated for including Best New Play and was nominated for three Olivier Awards.

Tickets for "2:22 - A Ghost Story" are on sale now and start at $40. They will be available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles' leading nonprofit theatre company, which, under the leadership of Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, and in collaboration with the four Associate Artistic Directors, Lindsay Allbaugh, Tyrone Davis, Neel Keller, and Kelley Kirkpatrick, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1,600 to 2,100-seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the nation's leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics, and circumstance to serve Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging

Adam Rothenberg, Anna Camp, Constance Wu and Finn Wittrock

Finn Wittrock, Constance Wu, Anna Camp and Adam Rothenberg

Constance Wu

Anna Camp and Adam Rothenberg

Anna Camp

Finn Wittrock

Adam Rothenberg

Nathan James, Anny Elizabeth Rosario, Hannah Barefoot and Zachary Mooren

Anny Elizabeth Rosario

Hannah Barefoot

Hannah Barefoot

Zachary Mooren

Nathan James

Barrett Foa

Barrett Foa and Andrew Albin Urankar

Danny Robins

Charlie Parsons, Kater Gordon, Danny Robins, Isobel David, and Tristan Baker arrive for the opening night of the U.S. premiere of a?oe2:22 a?" A Ghost Storya?? at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Nov. 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)

Meghan Pressman and Josh Clapper

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons

Mara Marini

Jennifer Leigh Warren

Kate Linder

Michael McMillian

Jozanne Marie

Wendy Bain and Sam Bain

Rod McLachlan

Henri Lubatti and Caroline Blakeslee

Alec Mapa and Zion Herbert Mapa

Trang Dong

Nathan James and Toccarra Cash

Leonardo Nam

Leonardo Nam and Michael Dodge-Nam

Anna Burke and Jonathan Burke

The Audience of 2:22 a?" A Ghost Storya??

2:22 a?" A Ghost Story




