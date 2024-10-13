Photos: GHOST STORIES: THE DEAD CAN'T DANCE at Greenway Court Theatre in Rehearsal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dare to dance with the dead? Take a look inside rehearsals of Greenway Arts Alliance's original theatrical production of "GHOST STORIES: THE DEAD CAN’T DANCE," a collection of haunting ghost stories that will spook and thrill through an immersive, cross-cultural evening of music, theatre and dance -- perfect for this frightening season!

Directed by Pierson Blaetz and co-directed by Mohammed Ali Ojarigi, "GHOST STORIES" runs from October 17 to October 31, 2024 at Greenway Court Theatre (544 N. Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles). Check out rehearsal photos below! The spooktacular production features the stories of "Buster Williams," written and performed by Micahel D. McCarty; "The Dance," inspired by “The Dance,” a folktale from Kingsville, Texas, written by Mohammed Ali Ojarigi and performed by Ina Bucker-Barnette; and "Broken Cries," written by Joe Luis Cedillo and performed by Graciela Rodriguez.

This limited engagement includes choreographer Imani Estese; dancers Ezra Crouch and Sydney Klock; musical director Smiley Bone Jones; keys and drums by Doug Organ; set and lighting design by Jack James Lawson; costume designer Wendell Carmichael; makeup artist Alayha Aquarian; technical director, set and lighting designer Jack James Lawson; and board operator Pam Noles.

The performance schedule is Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:00 p.m., with the exception of Halloween night (October 31), which will begin at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available online at GreenwayCourtTheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Jessica Khatib

Smiley Bone Jones and Blake Estrada

Blake Estrada

Company of ''Ghost Stories''

Michael D. McCarty, Pierson Blaetz, Ezra Crouch, and Sidney Klock

Ezra Crouch and Sidney Klock

Ezra Crouch, Sidney Klock, and Mohammed Ali Ojarigi

Imani Estese, Ezra Crouch, and Sidney Klock

Michael D. McCarty, Pierson Blaetz, Imani Estese, and Mohammed Ali Ojarigi

Pam Noles, Imani Estese, and Mohammed Ali Ojarigi

