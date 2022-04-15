Photos: First Look at the West Coast Premiere of AFTERGLOW at the Hudson Theatre

Midnight Theatricals will present the west coast premiere of the hit Off-Broadway and London sensation, AFTERGLOW, written and directed by S. Asher Gelman. AFTERGLOW will begin previews on Thursday, April 28; will have a press opening on Thursday, May 5; and performs through Saturday, June 19 at the Hudson Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 24, 2022. The play will open simultaneously in Madrid on May 5, and will also enjoy productions in Ft. Lauderdale, San Juan, and Buenos Aires this season.

AFTERGLOW, the international hit sensation, is a raw, one-act play exploring the emotional, intellectual, and physical connections between three men and the broader implications within their relationships. When Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship, invite Darius to share their bed one night, a new intimate connection begins to form and all three men must come to terms with their individual definitions of love, loyalty, and trust as futures are questioned, relationships are shaken, and commitments are challenged.

The cast of AFTERGLOW will feature Noah Bridgestock as "Josh," James Hayden Rodriguez as "Alex," and Nathan Mohebbi as "Darius."

The AFTERGLOW design team features the original Off-Broadway team of designers;

Set Design by Ann Beyersdorfer; Lighting Design by Jamie Roderick; Costume Design is by Fabian Fidel Aguilar; Sound Design is by Alex Mackyol. The Associate Director is Robbie Simpson. Casting is by Kate Lumpkin, CSA.



AFTERGLOW will preview on Thursday, April 28 at 8pm; Friday April 29 at 8pm; Saturday, April 30 at 8pm; Sunday, May 1 at 7pm; will have a press opening on Thursday, May 5 at 8pm and runs through Saturday, June 19 at the Hudson Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. in Hollywood.