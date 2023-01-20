Photos: First Look at Warren Leight's HOME FRONT at Victory Theatre

The West Coast premiere of Home Front by Tony® Award-winning playwright Warren Leight (Side Man) opened last weekend at the Victory Theatre Center.

Check out photos from the production below!



Austin Highsmith Garces, C.J. Lindsey and Jonathan Slavin star in Leight's powerful and moving portrait of in interracial love affair between a white woman and an African American soldier who fall in love the night World War II ends - a time of euphoria for Americans after years of devastating conflict. But can that sense of good will and new beginnings wipe away the racial mistrust and discrimination in a country still deeply mired in the Jim Crow Era?



Victory Theatre Center co-artistic director Maria Gobetti directs.



Performances will continue through February 19. For information and to purchase tickets, go to www.thevictorytheatrecenter.org.

Photo by Tim Sullens