Photos: First Look at THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND at Rubicon Theatre

RUBICON THEATRE, Ventura County’s premiere non-profit professional theatre company, now celebrating its 25th Anniversary Season, is ringing in the holidays with the exuberant, Drama Desk Award-winning musical revue THE WORLD GOES ‘ROUND, running through December 23, 2023, at The Karyn Jackson Theatre in Ventura’s Downtown Cultural District.

Check out production photos below!

Directed by WREN T. BROWN, with Musical Direction by WILLIAM FOSTER McDANIEL and Choreography by KEITH YOUNG, The World Goes ‘Round is a salute to the timeless songs of JOHN KANDER and FRED EBB, the creative geniuses behind Broadway hits like Chicago and Cabaret. The World Goes ‘Round features brassy uptempo belt numbers and tender ballads, including unforgettable gems like "Mr. Cellophane," "Maybe This Time," "Cabaret," "New York, New York," and the title song. The stellar cast for the Rubicon production includes MARY ANN HERMANSEN (Chicago on Broadway), JEFFREY LANDMAN (Les Misérables and Falsettos on Broadway and national tours), Olivier Award nominee APRIL NIXON (Broadway and National Tours of Damn Yankees, The Dancer’s Life, Fosse, Cats), TRISHA RAPIER (The Boy from Oz, Sister Act on Broadway), and ANDREW SAMONSKY (South Pacific on Broadway, and tick, tick…BOOM! and Little Miss Scrooge at Rubicon).

THE WORLD GOES ‘ROUND opens Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., with low-priced previews December 6 through 8. The run continues through December 23, with performances Wednesdays at 2 and 7 p.m. (talkback following), Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Ticket prices range from $30 - $89.50, with discounts available for subscribers, students, military and equity. To purchase single tickets, or to subscribe to Rubicon’s 25th Anniversary Silver Season, call Guest Services at (805) 667-2900 or visit the link below.

Originally conceived by SCOTT ELLIS, SUSAN STROMAN, and DAVID THOMPSON, The World Goes ‘Round opened Off-Broadway in 1991 and ran for 408 performances. It garnered three Drama Desk Awards and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical. The New York Times called the original production, “a smash...a handsome, tasteful snazzily staged outpouring of song and dance.” Broadway World hailed the show as “wonderfully rich, sophisticated and thoroughly satisfying.”

The World Goes ‘Round weaves together a collection of story songs about charming misfits who embrace their unconventional truths, taking audiences on a journey through the lives, loves, and triumphs of its characters, all through the power of music and storytelling. With humor, poignancy, and a touch of nostalgia, the show showcases the indomitable spirit of the human condition.

Additional creative and technical staff includes, Set and Lighting Designer MIKE BILLINGS, Sound Designer DANNY FIANDACA, Costume Designer WENDELL C. CARMICHAEL, Associate Choreographer SHARON FERROL-YOUNG, Production Manager JULIA DONLON, Technical Director ANTHONY M. COLOMBO, and Associate Artistic Director/Casting Director STEPHANIE COLTRIN.

The World Goes ‘Round previews Dec. 6 through 8, with a Gala Opening on Dec. 9 (also press night). Opening night tickets include a post-show reception with the cast and local VIPs at the hillside home of Doug Halter and Randy Encinas (formal or speakeasy attire encouraged). Performances continue through December 23, Wednesdays at 2 and 7 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Ticket prices range from $30 - $89.50. Perfect for social or civic club gatherings or corporate holiday parties, group discounts are available for 10 or more, with a free ticket for the group organizer. Pre-show or post-show catering is available in The Rose Room.

The World Goes ‘Round is the second production of Rubicon Theatre Company’s 25th “Silver” Anniversary Season, entitled Truly Yours. A four-show mini-series of The World Goes ‘Round, Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, “A”-Train and Once is on sale at a 15 % discount through December 6. Those who subscribe will automatically be entered to win a white-gold and diamond custom-made necklace from Fox Fine Jewelry (for details go to www.rubicontheatre.org/contest). Subscribers to all four shows receive other special benefits, including discounts and advance notice about added concerts, special events and series. To subscribe to Rubicon’s 25th Anniversary Silver Season, or to purchase single tickets for The World Goes ‘Round, call Guest Services at (805) 667-2900 or visit www.rubicontheatre.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the theatre, located at 1006 E. Main Street (Laurel entrance), from noon to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.