Photos: First Look at THE VALUE at Loft Ensemble

There will be 12 performances only  beginning Friday, September 8, at 8pm, and continuing through Sunday, October 1.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 2 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Garrett Clayton, Evan Rachel Wood, Jennifer Stone, and Richard White Will Lead Broadwest 2 Photo 3 Broadwest Announces 2023-24 Season
Review: HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING at Rogue Machine-Matrix Photo 4 Review: HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING at Rogue Machine-Matrix

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood presents the first production of its 11th season, the West Coast premiere of The Value by Nicholas Dunn — which will be presented in Sawyer’s Playhouse (the company’s second stage). Directed by Calvin Picou, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Tor Brown, Hanna Isac, Matthew Scheel, and Nate Thurman.

Check out all new photos below!

There will be 12 performances only  beginning Friday, September 8, at 8pm, and continuing through Sunday, October 1.

While hiding out in a motel room, a trio of thieves learn the real worth of the art they stole. They must face the truth within themselves, their place in society, and what they really value.

Scenic design is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, sound design is by Mitch Rosander, costume design is by Jennifer DeRosa, and properties mistress is Natasha Renae Potts. Fight choreography is by Marc Leclerc, and the stage manager is Xavier LeFlore. Graphic design is by Amanda Chambers. The Value is produced for Loft Ensemble by Bree Pavey and April Littlejohn with associate producers Marc Leclerc, Matt Lorenzo, and Danielle Ozymandias. 

General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. The performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Seats may be reserved online at Click Here or by phone at (818) 452-3153. 

Sawyer’s Playhouse at Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in the NoHo Arts District.

Photo Credit: Sean Durrie

Photos: First Look at THE VALUE at Loft Ensemble
Matthew Scheel, Tor Brown

Photos: First Look at THE VALUE at Loft Ensemble
Nathan Thurman, Hanna Isac

Photos: First Look at THE VALUE at Loft Ensemble
Nathan Thurman, Hanna Isac, Tor Brown

Photos: First Look at THE VALUE at Loft Ensemble
Tor Brown, Hanna Isac

Photos: First Look at THE VALUE at Loft Ensemble
Tor Brown, Nathan Thurman



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
One-Man Show MARK PLEASES YOU To Be Presented As Part of Hollywood Independent Theater Fes Photo
One-Man Show MARK PLEASES YOU To Be Presented As Part of Hollywood Independent Theater Festival

Mark Pleases You, a hilarious and vulnerable award-winning, one-man comedic play that explores the price of people-pleasing, returns to Los Angeles from a critically-acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for one night only as part of the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival. 

2
Long Beach Camerata Singers To Present Season Opening Gala, September 21 Photo
Long Beach Camerata Singers To Present Season Opening Gala, September 21

Long Beach Camerata Singers will present its season opening Gala event on September 21, 2023 beginning at 6:00pm.  The event will be held at the Long Beach Hyatt Regency Hotel, and will honor Alfredo Velasco, President and CEO of the Long Beach YMCA, Marcelle Epley, President and CEO of the Long Beach Community Foundation, and Rancho Los Cerritos Historic Place.  The honorees will be receive Camerata's Beverly O'Neill Arts and Leadership Award.

3
JERSEY BOYS Added To La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts, McCoy Rigby Entertain Photo
JERSEY BOYS Added To La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts, McCoy Rigby Entertainment and 3-D Theatricals Spring 2024 Season

“Oh, What a Night” when 3-D THEATRICALS in association with LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT present to our subscribers and audiences the Southern California regional theatre premiere of the Tony, Olivier & Grammy award-winning smash-hit Broadway musical, JERSEY BOYS

4
Interview: Lloyd J. Schwartz Currently Between THE RIGHT IS OURS! & Storybook Theatre Photo
Interview: Lloyd J. Schwartz' Currently Between THE RIGHT IS OURS! & Storybook Theatre

The multi-tasking Lloyd J. Schwartz’ The Right is Ours! world premiered at the Sierra Madre Playhouse last week. Not content to only be writing and directing The Right is Ours!, Lloyd’s also the creative force behind Storybook Theatre at Theatre West (with his wife Barbara Mallory Schwartz). Lloyd managed to carve out some time between multiple responsibilities to answer a few of my queries.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse Video
Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pride & Prejudice
Royal Stage Theatre (9/08-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall (12/19-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mystic Pizza
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (1/19-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Real Women Have Curves
Willie Agee Playhouse (9/15-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tacos La Brooklyn
Los Angeles Theatre Center (9/21-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tabletop The Musical
The Actors Company - Let Live Theatre (11/03-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HAIR
Altadena Music Theatre (9/14-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Chance Theater at Bette Aitken theater arts Center (9/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# John Legend Featuring Orchestra & Gospel Choir on Sept 23rd
Hollywood Bowl (9/23-9/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You