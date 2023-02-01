Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at RIDE THE CYCLONE at Chance Theater

Performances run through February 26 at Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken theater arts Center on the Cripe Stage.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, presents the California Premiere of "Ride the Cyclone." Book, Music, and Lyrics by Jacob Richmond & Brooke Maxwell this lauded contemporary musical will preview from January 27 through February 3, and regular performances will begin February 4th and continue through February 26 at Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken theater arts Center on the Cripe Stage.

Directed by Chance Theater's Associate Artistic Director and long-time Chance resident artist, Jocelyn A. Brown, "Ride the Cyclone" dares you to strap yourself in for a bracingly funny, supremely inventive musical journey with more twists and turns than the rickety roller coaster that sends six teenagers prematurely into the afterlife. Now trapped in a fantastical carnival-like purgatory, a mechanical fortune teller invites the teens to tell their stories of life interrupted with the promise of a prize like no other - the chance to return to life.

Photo Credit: Doug Catiller, True Image Studio

Jared Machado as Mischa Bachinski, Rose Pell as Constance Blackwood, Jaylen Baham as Ricky Potts, Wyatt Hatfield as Noel Gruber, and Haley Wolff as Ocean Oa??Connell Rosenberg

Rose Pell as Constance Blackwood, Wyatt Hatfield as Noel Gruber, Haley Wolff as Ocean Oa??Connell Rosenberg, Jaylen Baham as Ricky Potts, and Robert Foran as The Amazing Karnak

Haley Wolff, Jaylen Baham, Wyatt Hatfield, Rose Pell as Constance Blackwood, Jared Machado, and Em Flosi

Em Flosi as Jane Doe, Wyatt Hatfield as Noel Gruber, Jaylen Baham as Ricky Potts, Haley Wolff as Ocean Oa??Connell Rosenberg, Jared Machado as Mischa Bachinski, Rose Pell as Constance Blackwood, and Robert Foran as The Amazing Karnak

Jaylen Baham, Jared Machado, Rose Pell, Wyatt Hatfield as Ricky Potts, Haley Wolff, Em Flosi, and Robert Foran as The Amazing Karnak

Jaylen Baham, Em Flosi, Jared Machado as Mischa Bachinski, Haley Wolff, Wyatt Hatfield, and Robert Foran as The Amazing Karnak

Rose Pell, Jared Machado, Jaylen Baham, and Em Flosi as Jane Doe

Jaylen Baham as Ricky Potts, Em Flosi, Jared Machado, Rose Pell, Haley Wolff, and Wyatt Hatfield




