Photos: First Look at RIDE THE CYCLONE at Chance Theater

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, presents the California Premiere of "Ride the Cyclone." Book, Music, and Lyrics by Jacob Richmond & Brooke Maxwell this lauded contemporary musical will preview from January 27 through February 3, and regular performances will begin February 4th and continue through February 26 at Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken theater arts Center on the Cripe Stage.

Check out photos from the production below!

Directed by Chance Theater's Associate Artistic Director and long-time Chance resident artist, Jocelyn A. Brown, "Ride the Cyclone" dares you to strap yourself in for a bracingly funny, supremely inventive musical journey with more twists and turns than the rickety roller coaster that sends six teenagers prematurely into the afterlife. Now trapped in a fantastical carnival-like purgatory, a mechanical fortune teller invites the teens to tell their stories of life interrupted with the promise of a prize like no other - the chance to return to life.