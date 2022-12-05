Photos: First Look at Khamary Rose, Kay Sibal, Sharon Leal & More in INVINCIBLE - THE MUSICAL World Premiere

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts' WORLD PREMIERE production of INVINCIBLE - THE MUSICAL, featuring the songs of PAT BENATAR & NEIL GIRALDO, is running through December 18, 2022, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater.

This inventive new work weaves the four-time GRAMMY® Award and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees' legendary catalogue and inspired new songs throughout a reimagining of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet for the 21st century. Directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene (resident director of Hamilton), with a book by Bradley Bredeweg (creator of "Good Trouble" and GLAAD Award-winning "The Fosters" TV series), music direction and vocal arrangements by Jesse Vargas, arrangements by Jesse Vargas and Neil Giraldo, orchestrations by Neil Giraldo and Jesse Vargas, casting by The Telsey Office, Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA, and choreography by Galen Hooks, Invincible - The Musical is presented by special arrangement with Jamie Cesa, Cody Lassen, and Bel Chiasso Entertainment.

Invincible - The Musical is set in the modern, war-torn metropolis of Verona where the newly elected Chancellor Paris vows to destroy the progressive resistance and return the city to its traditional roots. The star-crossed lovers' story, exploring how love and equality battle for survival in times of great transformation, envisions peace in a divided world.

Singer-songwriter Benatar and producer-musician Giraldo were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November. Their partnership, which combines her staggering vocals and take-no-prisoners attitude along with his trailblazing artistry as a guitarist, producer and songwriter, forged the undeniable chemistry and unique sound that created eternal rock hits including "We Belong," "Invincible," "Love Is A Battlefield," "Promises In The Dark," "We Live For Love," "Heartbreaker" and "Hell Is For Children." Together, Benatar and Giraldo created two multi-platinum, five platinum, and three gold albums as well as 19 Top 40 hits. They have sold over 36 million records worldwide and have won an unprecedented four consecutive GRAMMY® awards.

