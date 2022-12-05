Photos: First Look at Khamary Rose, Kay Sibal, Sharon Leal & More in INVINCIBLE - THE MUSICAL World Premiere
This inventive new work weaves Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo's legendary catalogue into a reimagining of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet for the 21st century.
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts' WORLD PREMIERE production of INVINCIBLE - THE MUSICAL, featuring the songs of PAT BENATAR & NEIL GIRALDO, is running through December 18, 2022, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater.
Get a first look at photos below!
This inventive new work weaves the four-time GRAMMY® Award and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees' legendary catalogue and inspired new songs throughout a reimagining of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet for the 21st century. Directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene (resident director of Hamilton), with a book by Bradley Bredeweg (creator of "Good Trouble" and GLAAD Award-winning "The Fosters" TV series), music direction and vocal arrangements by Jesse Vargas, arrangements by Jesse Vargas and Neil Giraldo, orchestrations by Neil Giraldo and Jesse Vargas, casting by The Telsey Office, Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA, and choreography by Galen Hooks, Invincible - The Musical is presented by special arrangement with Jamie Cesa, Cody Lassen, and Bel Chiasso Entertainment.
Invincible - The Musical is set in the modern, war-torn metropolis of Verona where the newly elected Chancellor Paris vows to destroy the progressive resistance and return the city to its traditional roots. The star-crossed lovers' story, exploring how love and equality battle for survival in times of great transformation, envisions peace in a divided world.
Singer-songwriter Benatar and producer-musician Giraldo were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November. Their partnership, which combines her staggering vocals and take-no-prisoners attitude along with his trailblazing artistry as a guitarist, producer and songwriter, forged the undeniable chemistry and unique sound that created eternal rock hits including "We Belong," "Invincible," "Love Is A Battlefield," "Promises In The Dark," "We Live For Love," "Heartbreaker" and "Hell Is For Children." Together, Benatar and Giraldo created two multi-platinum, five platinum, and three gold albums as well as 19 Top 40 hits. They have sold over 36 million records worldwide and have won an unprecedented four consecutive GRAMMY® awards.
Tickets for Invincible ($39-$125) are on sale now, as are single tickets and subscriptions to all performances in The Wallis' 2022/2023 Season. TheWallis.org/Invincible
Photo credit: Jamie Pham Photography
Invincible - The Musical at The Wallis
Ari Notartomaso, Aaron Alcaraz
Kay Sibal, Sharon Leal
Ensemble
Khamary Rose
Kay Sibal
Kay Sibal, Khamary Rose
Josh Strobl, Khamary Rose
The cast
Ensemble
Kay Sibal, Khamary Rose
More Hot Stories For You
December 5, 2022
Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) presents the second show of its 2022-23 Season, an all-new take on the holiday favorite, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, written by Charles Dickens, adapted by Patrick Barlow (The 39 Steps) and directed by Jamie Torcellini. Check out photos here!
Cypress College to Present DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Next Year
December 3, 2022
This production runs March 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19 in the Campus Theatre at Cypress College. The show is directed by Ryan Holihan and choreographed by Sonya Randall with musical direction by Bradley Hampton.
The El Capitan Celebrates Disney 100 Years With A DISNEY 100 MOVIE MARATHON
December 2, 2022
Tickets are on sale now to see the Disney 100 Movie Marathon at The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on January 1, 2023.
MUSYCA Children's Choir To Present Holiday Concert MERRY AND BRIGHT
December 2, 2022
Join MUSYCA Children's Choir on Sunday, December 18 for our Winter Choral Concert, Merry and Bright!
Young Entertainer Awards To Take Place In-Person For the First Time Since 2019
December 2, 2022
The 7th annual Young Entertainer Awards will take place on Sunday, December 11, at the Sheraton Universal Hotel in Studio City. It will be the first time the event has been held in person since 2019, before COVID forced most public gatherings to be canceled in Los Angeles.