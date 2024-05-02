638: AN UNCOMMONLY COMICAL REVIEW... to be Presented at Hollywood Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world premiere of Edward G. Excaliber's hilarious 638: An Uncommonly Comical Review of an Accidental Assassination Attempt of Fidel Castro will be presented at the Hollywood Fringe Festival at The Broadwater Second Stage located at 6320 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90038. Tickets are $16. Tickets go on sale May 1st.

1963, Havana. At a ritzy engagement party, a desperate father attempts to protect his family by marrying his daughter off to a high-level member of the regime, but when Fidel Castro himself makes a surprise appearance and a series of events inadvertently lead to his death, the father must don the beard and pose as the dictator for the evening in order to keep the blame off his family.

Throughout his life, there were approximately 638 assassination attempts on Fidel Castro. In this farce, a fourth wall breaking narrator guides us through one fictional attempt in the spring of 1963, replete with slamming doors, slapstick schemes, miscommunications, raging hormones, and even a drink switcheroo.

Featuring a stellar all Latine ensemble cast, including Jose Maestas, Gerry Tonella, Gregory Santos, Alison Segura, Tori Castillo, Eric Solis, Jair Bula, Janine Granda, Zachary Izquierdo, and Shanel Montano. Also, featuring an all Latine creative team including Cuban-American director Elizabeth Excaliber, Puerto Rican writer Edward G. Excaliber (NBC's Writers on the Verge; National Hispanic Media Coalition's Writing Program), Cuban-American producer Katherine Paez Froehlich, and Cuban-American costume designer Jacqueline Martinez (Marvel Studios; Apple TV; Disney Plus; Paramount).

We will be dedicating each performance by highlighting the life of a Cuban exile(s) connected to the all-Latine company during each show's pre-show announcement.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

What: 638: An Uncommonly Comical Review of an Accidental Assassination Attempt of Fidel Castro.

When: Sunday, June 9th at 8:30pm

Thursday, June 13th at 10:30pm

Saturday, June 22nd at 8:30pm

Sunday, June 23rd at 4:30pm

Thursday, June 27th at 6:30pm

Where: The Broadwater Second Stage

Address: 6320 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90038

Tickets: $16

Web site: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10356

