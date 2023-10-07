Photos: First Look at Ensemble Theatre Company's THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

The production is currently running at the New Vic Theatre in Santa Barbara through October 22nd.
Just in time for the holiday, Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) presents the first show of its 2023-2024 season, the recent Broadway hit THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, written by Larissa FastHorse and directed by Brian McDonald. THE THANKSGIVING PLAY opens tonight, Saturday, October 7 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, October 22, 2022 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.
Check out production photos below!
"Theatres, like ETC, have a responsibility to help bring new perspective and voices to the forefront, especially as we all navigate today’s evolving societal norms,” said Scott DeVine, ETC’s executive director. “Bringing The Thanksgiving Play to the New Vic delivers on that responsibility by providing our audiences with the opportunity to experience the creative work of the only Native American Broadway playwright, Larissa FastHorse. Our hope is that this production will inspire conversations around our collective history as we all embark upon the holiday season.”
Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in Larissa FastHorse’s wickedly funny satire, as a troupe of terminally “woke” teaching artists scrambles to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month.
“We are so fortunate to be able to bring The Thanksgiving Play to Santa Barbara with a fantastic cast,” said McDonald. “Audiences can expect a hilarious journey that dissects the absurdity of political correctness and challenges the way we celebrate Thanksgiving. I cannot wait to serve this delicious theatrical Thanksgiving platter that will leave patrons thankful for the power of humor and the unifying nature of theater.”
Photo Credit: Zach Mendez
Devin Sidell and Adam Hagenbuch
Ashley Platz, Will Block, Devin Sidell and Adam Hagenbuch
Devin Sidell, Will Block, Adam Hagenbuch and Ashley Platz
Adam Hagenbuch, Ashley Platz and Will Block
Ashley Platz and Devin Sidell
Will Block and Adam Hagenbuch
Adam Hagenbuch, Ashley Platz, Will Block and Devin Sidell
