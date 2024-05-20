QUICKSAND, A Solo Show Written & Performed By Heather Fink, to Play Hollywood Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After comedian/filmmaker Heather Fink's dad suffers a paralyzing stroke, she struggles to pull herself up from sinking. From caregiving to death and the midlife crisis, QUICKSAND is a storytelling and clown exploration of the realest sh*t we face.

Heather Fink's solo show QUICKSAND will have a 5 show run in the Hollywood Fringe Festival at Hudson Theaters (Hudson Guild) at 6539 Santa Monica Blvd.

QUICKSAND is WRITTEN & PERFORMED BY: Heather Fink; DIRECTED BY: Jake Plunkett; PRODUCED BY: Aniela Coveleski; PRODUCTION DESIGN BY: Chloe Reisen with QUICKSAND FAIRY Played by Joy Nash.

SHOW DATES & TIMES:

Saturday, June 8th at 7:15pm; Saturday June 15, 6:15pm; Sunday June 23, 7:15pm; Thursday, June 27, 7:15pm; Saturday, June 29, 8:45pm Tickets are $15 and available for purchase HERE.

BIOS:

Heather Fink started performing standup comedy in NYC in 2005 and continued making funny videos, doing improv, and sketch comedy. Day jobs included PR for a gay porn company, Senator Kennedy Intern, and Content Strategy for Digital Media. In 2009 she began NYU's Grad Film program as Writer/Director. She currently pays the bills as a Sound Person for film and tv, including Marvel's “Daredevil” and Hulu's “The Dropout.” She also participated in the Sony Pictures Television Diverse Directors Program and shadowed Emmy nominated Director Kate Dennis on an episode of "The Tick." Fink's written more than 35 short films and directed even more, including “The Focus Group” by Sara Benincasa, comedy shorts for College Humor, “Sosi” for UCB's Mark Sarian & Ari Voukydis, the branded content comedy webseries "Banfield After Party,” the indie TV pilot "Urban Teach Now," and wrote and directed the feature film “Inside You.” In 2020 she wrote and directed original monologues for the live stage show “Dream Role” at Lyric Hyperion which highlighted custom written roles that each actor has always dreamed of playing. In 2022, she wrote and directed the short film “Quiche.” She's written 6 feature films and 3 tv pilots that she continues to develop.

Director Jake Plunkett

Jake Plunkett is a Peabody & Emmy award-winning producer/director. He is known for his work on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (2016-present), Triumph the Insult Comic Dog's Hulu Summer Election Special (2016), The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore (2015), Saturday Night Live: 40th Anniversary Special (2015) and Saturday Night Live (2014-2015). He also dabbles in commercial work and was recently the Co Executive Producer on CBS' Pickled starring Stephen Colbert.

Joy Nash (Quicksand Fairy):

Joy Nash is an American actress best known for her role as Alicia "Plum" Kettle on the AMC television series "Dietland." Before this breakout role she appeared in "Twin Peaks: The Return" and "The Mindy Project" among other television shows. She wrote and directed "A Fat Rant" a viral video in 2007. Joy has narrated over 85 titles with Penguin Random House and Audible Audiobook narrator.

Producer Aniela Coveleski:

Aniela Coveleski is a seasoned fine artist and creative producer with over a decade of experience in NYC and Los Angeles. As a co-founder at Praxis Craft LLC, she specializes in blending art and entertainment in live theater. Holding a BFA from the School of Visual Arts (SVA) in Film & Video, Aniela's coursework spans art criticism, sculpture, set design, and screenwriting. With on-set experience in both film and TV, she crafts engaging productions, comedy shows, and art exhibitions, welcoming collaboration. She has been on the Board of Directors for the City Reliquary Museum & Civics Organization in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Event Coordinator for Bushwick Open Studios from 2016-2019, current member/supporter of Save NYC Spaces, appeared on panel discussions for Hyperallergic, and is currently working as a Theater Technician at UCB Theater in LA. Aniela brings versatility to her craft, having navigated DIY events, blank venues, bars, and larger theaters, she is excited to be a part of Hollywood Fringe 2024 and a part of the “Quicksand” team.

Production Designer Chloe Reisen:

Chloe Reisen is a Production Designer and Art Director in Los Angeles. Raised in Idaho, she graduated from NYU in 2012 with a unique B.A. in Comic Book Adaptation to Film. After working for several years as a Production Designer and Art Director in NYC, she moved to LA, continuing with Narrative, Commercial, Music Video, Film & Editorial Production Design under her company Appledoorknob. From Narrative features to commercial builds, miniatures, documentaries, music videos and live events, her work has taken her around the world and back again - fabricating props with artists in Seoul, shooting commercials in Japan, short films in Vietnam, and producing & designing a feature film in Europe. As a production designer and art director she has worked with artists such as Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, Murray Bartlett, Teyana Taylor, Britney Howard, Halsey, Pierce Brosnan, and many more. She was the Production Designer on Heather Fink's films Heart Break (2010) and Quiche (2022). Quicksand (2024) is their first live stage collaboration.

