Abel Horwitz's KOSHER SALT To Be Presented As Part of Hollywood Fringe

Abel Horwitz will solve antisemitism in 45 minutes in his new solo show KOSHER SALT at 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Abel Horwitz's solo show shines a spotlight on Jewish hate throughout the ages as Horwitz invokes the spirits of a Hasidic Rabbi, the Bar Mitzvah Boy, a certain German Dictator and of course, he will also reveal his true identity as an evil shape shifting Space Lizard who was sent to earth to suck the adrenochrome out of children's pituitary glands.

$1 of every ticket sold will go to The Survivor Mitzvah Project, a non-profit dedicated to taking care of the last living generation of Holocaust survivors.

Combining Jewish humor with Jewish tragedy, KOSHER SALT takes on an ancient form of prejudice that always seems to be lurking just below the surface.

Tickets

Abel Horwitz - KOSHER SALT at the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival will play June 7 (preview) (8:30 pm); June 15 (10 pm); June 22 (12 pm); June 24 (7 pm); June 28 (7 pm) at The Hobgoblin Playhouse (6440 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038). WARNING: Adult themes. Recommended for ages 16+.

