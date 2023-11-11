Photos: First Look at BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at La Mirada Theatre

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT is currently presenting the second show of its 2023-2024 “Soundtrack of Your Life” season, the Southern California regional theatre premiere of the Tony Award-winning, BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, book by Douglas McGrath; words & music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King, Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil; music by arrangement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing; orchestrations, vocal, and music arrangements by Steve Sidwell; musical direction by Ryan O’Connell; choreography & associate direction by Joyce Chittick; and direction by David Ruttura (based on the original Broadway direction by Marc Bruni and original Broadway choreography by Josh Prince).

Check out the production photos below!

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL will preview on Friday, November 10 at 8 pm & Saturday, November 11 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, November 11 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, December 3, 2023 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Follow the inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable rise to stardom – from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation, with countless classics like “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Take Good Care of My Baby,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “So Far Away,” “It Might as Well Rain Until September,” “Up on the Roof,” and “The Loco-motion.” Don’t miss this smash Broadway hit that ran for 6 years!

The Cast of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL features: Sara Sheperd as “Carole King,” Miles Jacoby as “Gerry Goffin,” Sara King as “Cynthia Weil,” Trevor James as “Barry Mann,” Valerie Perri as “Genie Klein,” and Brian Ibsen as “Don Kirshner.”

The Ensemble features (in alphabetical order) Briana Brooks, Fatima El-Bashir, Rosharra Francis, David Ginlet, Cornelius Jones, Jr., James Larsen, Jazz Madison, Kenneth Mosley, Melissa Musial, and Monet Sabel. The Swings are Mitchell Lam Hau, Keturah McIntyre, and Michael Swain Smith.

The Design Team for BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL is as follows: Set, Props and Costumes provided by Ogunquit Playhouse (Scenic Design by Derek McLane & Costume Design by Alejo Vietti); Lighting Design by Ethan Steimel; Sound Design by Josh Bessom; Costume Coordinator, Adam Ramirez; Hair/Wig/Make-up Design by Kaitlin Yagen; Properties Supervisor Kevin Williams. The Casting Director is Julia Flores. The Production Stage Manager is Monica Dickhens.

Photo Credit: Jason Niedle/Tethos