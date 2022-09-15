Photos: First Look at Antaeus Theatre Company's EVERYBODY

Antaeus Theatre Company presents the Los Angeles premiere of Everybody, a funny, provocative and very modern riff on a 15th-century morality play by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by Jennifer Chang. Performances take place at Glendale's Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center from September 16 through October 17.



Adapted from the medieval morality play Everyman (or The Summoning of Everyman), Jacobs-Jenkins's Everybody is an allegorical journey through life in which the title character, "Everybody," searches for a companion-"Somebody"-who will acPHOTOompany them to their appointment with "Death" (Anne Gee Byrd). Overseeing Everybody's quest are "God" (Cherish Monique Duke), "Time" (Dawn Didawick) and "Love" (Alberto Isaac). Meanwhile, Everybody and the Somebodies, who number among them "Friendship," "Beauty" and "Stuff," are portrayed on a rotating basis by actors Lisa Sanaye Dring, Nicole Erb, Harry Groener, Antonio Jaramillo and Gerard Joseph. Representing the randomness of death, each of these roles is assigned by lottery at every performance-resulting in 120 possible combinations. Each of these actors must memorize the entire script and be prepared to play any role.