Photos: First Look at Antaeus Theatre Company's EVERYBODY

Performances run  September 16 through October 17.

Sep. 15, 2022  

Antaeus Theatre Company presents the Los Angeles premiere of Everybody, a funny, provocative and very modern riff on a 15th-century morality play by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by Jennifer Chang. Performances take place at Glendale's Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center from September 16 through October 17.

Adapted from the medieval morality play Everyman (or The Summoning of Everyman), Jacobs-Jenkins's Everybody is an allegorical journey through life in which the title character, "Everybody," searches for a companion-"Somebody"-who will acPHOTOompany them to their appointment with "Death" (Anne Gee Byrd). Overseeing Everybody's quest are "God" (Cherish Monique Duke), "Time" (Dawn Didawick) and "Love" (Alberto Isaac). Meanwhile, Everybody and the Somebodies, who number among them "Friendship," "Beauty" and "Stuff," are portrayed on a rotating basis by actors Lisa Sanaye Dring, Nicole Erb, Harry Groener, Antonio Jaramillo and Gerard Joseph. Representing the randomness of death, each of these roles is assigned by lottery at every performance-resulting in 120 possible combinations. Each of these actors must memorize the entire script and be prepared to play any role.

Photo Credit: Jenny Graham

Gerard Joseph, Nicole Erb, Anne Gee Byrd, Lisa Sanaye Dring, Harry Groener, and Antonio Jaramillo

Anne Gee Byrd, Gerard Joseph, Nicole Erb, Lisa Sanaye Dring, and Antonio Jaramillo

Lisa Sanaye Dring

Lisa Sanaye Dring and Harry Groener

Harry Groener and Antonio Jaramillo

Anne Gee Byrd

Anne Gee Byrd and Dawn Didawick

Nicole Erb, Gerard Joseph, Harry Groener

Cherish Monique Duke

Alberto Isaac

Harry Groener and Nicole Erb

Nicole Erb, Harry Groener, Gerard Joseph

Nicole Erb, Harry Groener, Gerard Joseph

Harry Groener and Antonio Jaramillo

Nicole Erb and Dawn Didawick


