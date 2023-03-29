Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At World Premiere Workshop Musical DARK OF THE MOON At Rubicon Theatre

The production opens April 1 and continues through April 16, with low-priced previews March 29-31.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Rubicon Theatre of Ventura continues the company's commitment to the creation of new works with the organization's 46th mainstage world premiere - a developmental musical production based on Dark of the Moon, the 1945 Broadway play by Howard Richardson and William Berney.

The new production is adapted and written by noted television and film writer/producer Jonathan Prince; with music and lyrics by multi-platinum songwriters Lindy Robbins, Dave Bassett and Steve Robson. Rubicon Co-Founder James O'Neil (Drama Desk and Ovation Award-winner) directs, with choreography by Tony Award-winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies and multiple Broadway and West End shows). Musical supervision is by Brad Haak (Conductor for An American in Paris and Mary Poppins on Broadway), musical direction by Brent Crayon (premieres of John Bucchino's It's Only Life and Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots) and arrangements by renowned guitarist and composer Dillon Kondor (numerous TV/film credits include "Jesus Christ Superstar" Live, Kennedy Center Honors with the cast of Hamilton and many others).

Dark of the Moon: A New Musical performances take place at Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District. The production opens April 1 and continues through April 16, with low-priced previews March 29-31.


The story of Dark of the Moon: A New Musical follows John, a witch boy from the Smoky Mountains, who falls in love with Barbara Allen, a beautiful and rebellious mortal girl who longs for more life than she finds in the fictitious Appalachian town of Buck Creek. John is willing to give up anything to be with Barbara Allen, and makes a deal with the conjur people to give up his immortality and become mortal if Barbara and he can stay true to each other for a year. Based on the classic stage play of the same name, this new musical adaptation is the sexy, soulful tale of young lovers torn apart by prejudice and fear - a modern melding of "Twilight" and Romeo and Juliet loosely based on a centuries-old ballad. Heart wrenchingly beautiful, and profoundly poetic, Dark of the Moon: A New Musical features a dual score by an award-winning songwriting team with a bluegrass/folk sound voiced by the humans juxtaposed with a rock/soul sound from the witches.

Performances are Wednesdays at 2 and 7 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Prices are $30 to $69.50 with special discounts for students, seniors, military and Equity members. For a complete schedule, or to purchase tickets, visit www.rubicontheatre.org or call 805.667.2900.

Photo Credit: Loren Haar, Lore Photography

Jake David Smith and Ava Delaney

Ava Delaney, CJ Cruz, Joseph Fuqua, Heather Youmans, Mark Cardiff, Anastacia Jones, Phillip Attmore, Mark Reis, Madeline Marquis, Michael Allen Deni, Michael Stone Forrest, Spencer Ty, Anna Demaria, Trevor Wheetman

Dylan Goike, Lesli Margherita, Jake David Smith, Juliette Redden

Jake David Smith, Ava Delaney

Jennifer Leigh Warren, Timothy Warmen




