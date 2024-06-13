Photos: First Look At The Cast of THE ALTRUISTS At The Hollywood Fringe Festival

The Altruists by Nicky Silver runs until June 29, 2024, at The Actors Company Other Space Theater.

The Altruists by Nicky Silver runs until June 29, 2024, at The Actors Company Other Space Theater as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2024. See photos of the cast below!

Silver’s biting satire follows a group of young radicals in New York City who are as dedicated to their many, many, many causes as they are dysfunctional. When self-obsessed soap opera star Sydney (Juliet Kennedy) commits a crime of passion, the group’s morality is put to the ultimate test.

Audiences of the June 8 preview are calling the show “incredible, engaging, quick-witted” (Chloe Scott, Hollywood Fringe audience reviewer) and a “frenetically fast-paced hour and a half of absurdist fun” (Steven Stanley, StageSceneLA.com).

In addition to Kennedy, the cast includes Jake Marshall as Ronald, Rodolfo Ornelas as Lance, Mia Aubuchon as Cybil, and Barrett Levy as Ethan. Audrey Valcourt returns to the Hollywood Fringe Festival as director following their acclaimed 2023 Fringe debut, Vampire Nightclub, 1983.

The crew and creative team includes stage managers Ami Babia and Rhiana Eastland, intimacy coordinator Rory James Leech, and costume designer Amanda Strauss. The Altruists by Nicky Silver is produced by Mia Aubuchon and Audrey Valcourt with associate producer Juliet Kennedy.

Performances are held at The Actors Company Other Space Theater at 916 N. Formosa Ave.

Upcoming performance dates include:
Saturday, June 15th at 7PM
Saturday, June 22nd at 5PM
Friday, June 28th at 10:30PM
Saturday, June 29th at 2:30PM

Tickets for The Altruists are available now through the Hollywood Fringe Festival at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10718?tab=tickets. BroadwayWorld readers can use the promo code “BWW” for $3 off.

Not suitable for children under 15 years old. Contains strong language, sexual material, and gunshot sound effects.

Photo Credit: Aidan Kennedy

Mia Aubuchon

Mia Aubuchon

Mia Aubuchon and Barrett Levy

Mia Aubuchon and Barrett Levy

Barrett Levy

Barrett Levy

Mia Aubuchon, Barrett Levy, Juliet Kennedy, Jake Marshall, and Rodolfo Ornelas

Mia Aubuchon, Barrett Levy, Juliet Kennedy, Jake Marshall, and Rodolfo Ornelas

Juliet Kennedy, Barrett Levy, Jake Marshall, Rodolfo Ornelas, and Mia Aubuchon

Director Audrey Valcourt, Mia Aubuchon, Barrett Levy, Rodolfo Ornelas, Jake Marshall, and Juliet Kennedy

Rodolfo Ornelas

Rodolfo Ornelas

Jake Marshall

Jake Marshall

Jake Marshall and Rodolfo Ornelas

Jake Marshall and Rodolfo Ornelas

Jake Marshall and Juliet Kennedy

Juliet Kennedy and Jake Marshall

Juliet Kennedy

Juliet Kennedy

Barrett Levy and Juliet Kennedy

Barrett Levy and Juliet Kennedy




