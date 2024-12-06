Photos: COWBOY LULLABY At Rubicon Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rubicon Theatre has released first look photos of the World Premiere of A COWBOY LULLABY, an original theatrical concert about the truths, myths, lies and legends of the American West, and the poetry of characters with dreams as vast as the open range.

This unique production kicks off Rubicon’s 2024/2025 “Dare to Dream” Season and runs from December 4 to December 22, 2024, at Rubicon’s Karyn Jackson Theatre in Ventura’s Downtown Cultural District, 1006 E. Main Street.

Conceived by Rubicon’s Co-Founder and Artistic Director Emeritus, Drama Desk Award nominee JAMES O’NEIL (Lonesome Traveler) and LADCC Award-Winner and Tony-nominee DAN WHEETMAN (It Ain’t Nothin’ but the Blues), director and music director, respectively, A COWBOY LULLABY promises an exhilarating journey that explores the spirit, songs, and stories of the American West. The cast includes SYLVIE DAVIDSON and TREVOR WHEETMAN, known and loved for their celebrated performances in a wide range of shows at Rubicon including Lonesome Traveler, IDig Rock and Roll Music, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance. Additional singers and multi-instrumentalists BILL FLORES, DAVE JACKSON, and DAN WHEETMAN bring rich talent and authentic ties to the genre (Flores represents nine generations of Californians and is descended from Mexican vaqueros and Chumash. Together, they bring vibrant voices and perspectives to the songs and stories that shaped the cowboy way of life.

For a complete schedule, or to purchase tickets, visit www.rubicontheatre.org or call 805.667.2900.

Photo Credit: Lore Photography

