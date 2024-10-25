Photos: 3rd Annual LA MONOLOGUE & SONG SLAM LA At Studio For Performing Arts LA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On October 24, 2024, the LA Monologue & Song Slam and Creatives Mixer delivered an evening of performances and networking at the “Upstairs at El Centro” theater in Hollywood, presented by Studio For Performing Arts LA. See photos here.

Hosted and produced by Walid Chaya, this event featured the highly anticipated Slam, showcasing the vibrant creativity of the local arts scene. The atmosphere was electric as pre-selected contestants took to the stage, delivering high-energy, 60-second monologues and songs that left the audience captivated, directed by Jon Taylor.

Each performance was a testament to the immense talent and dedication of the participants, who had been meticulously screened from hundreds of submissions. Audience members enthusiastically engaged in the voting process, eager to support their favorites.

A panel of VIP judges, including Juliana Castro from Aperture Talent Agency, Ryan Luevano of Skyfire Artists Management, Marilyn Atlas from Marilyn Atlas Talent Management, and Rawan Chaya, a talented singer-songwriter and Sephora Sounds Artist, provided invaluable feedback that resonated deeply with the performers. Their insights and encouragement enhanced the experience, ensuring that each participant walked away with meaningful advice to further their careers.

The winners of the LA Monologue & Song Slam were announced. Frankie Kevich was crowned the grand prize winner, while Maram Kamal and Kassy Amoi earned the titles of 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up, respectively.

Each winner not only received recognition for their outstanding performances but also gained exposure to industry professionals who were present that night as well as scholarship awards to Studio For Performing Arts LA programs.



The cast of the 3rd Annual LA Monologue & Song Slam with Walid Chaya

Frankie Kevich

