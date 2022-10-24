Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: Playwright Beau Willimon With the Cast of FARRAGUT NORTH at Theatre 68

Oct. 24, 2022  

Playwright Beau Willimon (House of Cards) stopped by the Theatre 68 Arts Complex in NoHo, where Foursome Productions is currently presenting a revival of his play Farragut North through November 5.

Playwright Beau Willimon, 4th from left, with the cast of Farragut North
Photo Credit: Johnny Lavallee

In Willimon's drama about behind-the-scenes election intrigue, no trick is too dirty, no lie is too outrageous, no spin is too ingenious if it gets your candidate over the top. Titled after the metrorail stop closest to Washington D.C.'s geographic center for think tanks, lobbyists, power plays and spin-doctoring, Farragut North is a classic tale of hubris set against a contemporary landscape. Peter Allas directs Chris King Wong, Camryn Hamm, Jack Esformes, Amy Motta, K.J. Powell, David-Edward Reyes and Michael Rubenstone. Allas and Michael Donovan co-produce for Foursome Productions.

Performances take place Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Theatre 68 Arts Complex is located at 5112 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood, CA 91601. Tickets range from $35-$45.


For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.onstage411.com/farragutn.



