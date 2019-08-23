Photo Flash: Theatre of NOTE Presents The World Premiere Of DRIVING WILDE

Theatre of NOTE continues its 2019 season with the world premiere of DRIVING WILDE by Jacqueline Wright, directed by Bart DeLorenzo. DRIVING WILDE will preview Friday and Saturday, August 16 and August 17 at 8pm, and will open on August 22 at 8pm and run through September 21 at Theatre of NOTE, 1517 N Cahuenga Blvd (just north of Sunset) in Hollywood.



DRIVING WILDE is Jacqueline Wright's very free, very contemporary, shockingly frank and surreal adaptation of Oscar Wilde's classic novel The Picture of Dorian Gray. Wright transforms the gothic horror story into a present-day meditation on the pursuit of beauty. In Wright's version, the beautiful young Dorian awakens from a coma with amnesia, unaware of his past and seeing the perfection of nature with fresh eyes. But how long can innocence last in a corrupting, aging world? Can beauty be kept, or is its fading as inevitable as death? A trip hop fantasy with existential themes.

Photo Credit: Darrett Sanders







