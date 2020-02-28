Photo Flash: The Blank Theatre in Hollywood Presents the World Premiere OF HOT TRAGIC DEAD THING

The Blank Theatre in Hollywood presents the world premiere production of Hot Tragic Dead Thing, a new drama written by Ashley Rose Wellman and directed by Christopher James Raymond.

Opening is set for Friday, February 28, at 8pm and the engagement will run through April 4. The cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Max Banta, Reed Michael Campbell, Nikki DeParis, Wes McGee, Marguerite Moreau, and Siete White. Daniel Henning and Bree Pavey are the producers.

In the play, two teenagers form an unlikely bond as their budding attraction and obsession to leave a mark on the world lead them to a dark, dangerous place.

Hot Tragic Dead Thing was first presented in The Blank's Living Room Series, a staged reading series of new plays. It was then presented in the Living Room Series Plus, where the process took the play further into development with more rehearsal time and performances in front of an audience in October and November of 2019.

Photo Credit: Victoria Anne Greenwood



Wes McGee, Marguerite Moreau

Reed Michael Campbell, Nikki DeParis

Nikki DeParis

Max Banta, Nikki DeParis (with Siete White and Reed Michael Campbell)

Reed Michael Campbell, Nikki DeParis

Siete White, Nikki DeParis





