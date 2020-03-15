Photo Flash: TWISTED BROADWAY 3 Benefit at Feinstein's at Vitello's

Head inside Twisted Broadway 3, the third annual Theatre LA Cares fundraiser, this year in support of Red Cross Australia animal rescue.

Hosted by Jason Graae (Forever Plaid, Ragtime, Wicked) with musical direction by Jan Roper and directed by Linda Kerns, the cast included (in alphabetical order) Melissa Lyons Caldretti, Helen Geller, Susan Grace, jackbenny, Ashley Fox Linton, Susan Edwards Martin, Kevin McMahon, Valerie Perri, Kevin Spirtas, Rena Strober, and Diane Vincent and more!

Check out photos below.

Photo Credit: Cliff Lipson.





