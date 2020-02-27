Photo Flash: PAWS/LA Presents BARRETT FOA HAS FRIENDS Benefit Event at Catalina Jazz Club

PAWS/LA, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit agency serving people and pets in need, presented a one night only benefit event - Barrett Foa Has Friends! - on Monday, February 24, at 8pm.

This very special evening of cabaret at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood featured performances by Foa and some of his most talented friends, including Broadway favorites Alex Ellis, Carly Hughes, Chris Mann, and Adam Pascal.

Also, music group The Levenbirds made a special appearance. Musical director is Doug Peck, Andrew Carlberg is producer, and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the presenting sponsor.

Check out the photos below!





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You