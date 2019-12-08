Photo Flash: First Look at THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER at the Lonny Chapman Theatre

The Group Rep presents Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman's beloved farce THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER, directed by Bruce Kimmel, produced by Doug Haverty. The comedy classic takes place a few weeks before Christmas in small town USA, after a famously outlandish NYC radio personality is invited to dine at the house of the well-to-do local factory owner. But this sharp-tongued celebrity slips on a patch of ice outside the front door and injures his hip. Confined to the house for a month, he drives his hosts mad by insulting them, monopolizing their world, wreaking havoc with romantic antics and receiving a constant stream of bizarre guests, including performers, scientists, penguins and even paroled convicts. As Christmas Day approaches mayhem ensues and fate delivers a comeuppance.

The cast features the talents of (in alphabetical order) Neil Angevine, Bita Arefnia, Nick Asaro, Jim Beaver, Michele Bernath, Anastasia Burnett, Fox Carney, Kay Cole, Cheryl Crosland, Lareen Faye, Michael Gabiano, Doug Haverty, Chihiro Kato, Momoka Kato, Christian Land, John Ledley, Sherry Michaels, Barry Pearl, Hartley Powers, Susan Priver, Steve Shaw, Marina Shtelen, Mark Stancato, Sal Valletta, Christopher Winfield, Laura Wolfe and Leslie Young.

The design and production team includes Chris Winfield (Set Design), Douglas Gabrielle (Lighting Design), Michael Mullen (Costume Design), Steve Shaw (Sound Design), Doug Engalla (Promotional Video & Photography), Leslie Young (Properties), Brianna Saranchock (Assistant Director) and Art & Soul Design (Graphic Design).

Show Times & Tickets: December 6, 2019 - January 12, 2020. Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm. Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm. Talkbacks after Sunday matinees December 15 and December 29. Approximate running time two hours. There will be two intermissions. Ages 7 and up. Tickets: $25. Seniors 65+/Students with ID: $20. Groups of 10 or more: $15. Tickets/information: www.thegrouprep.com or (818) 763-5990. Lonny Chapman Theatre - Main Stage, 10900 Burbank Boulevard, North Hollywood 91601,





