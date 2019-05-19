Photo Flash: First Look at THE EMPEROR'S NIGHTINGALE West Coast Premiere At Lewis Family Playhouse By MainStreet Theatre Company

MainStreet Theatre Company presents, "The Emperor's Nightingale" by Damon Chua at the Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Directed by Tim Dang, Choreographed by Tom Tsai, featuring music composed and arranged by Howard Ho.

Take a famous tale by Hans Christian Andersen, add history and humor, and you have a story that still resonates today. This adaptation is set in eighteenth century China, where two young princes must compete to be the next Emperor. It will take nothing less than bravery, empathy, and a magical bird to teach them the meaning of leadership.





