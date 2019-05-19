Photo Flash: First Look at THE EMPEROR'S NIGHTINGALE West Coast Premiere At Lewis Family Playhouse By MainStreet Theatre Company
MainStreet Theatre Company presents, "The Emperor's Nightingale" by Damon Chua at the Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Directed by Tim Dang, Choreographed by Tom Tsai, featuring music composed and arranged by Howard Ho.
Take a famous tale by Hans Christian Andersen, add history and humor, and you have a story that still resonates today. This adaptation is set in eighteenth century China, where two young princes must compete to be the next Emperor. It will take nothing less than bravery, empathy, and a magical bird to teach them the meaning of leadership.
Katy Tang, Scott Keji Takeda, Shaun Tuazon, Reuben Uy Photo by Ed Krieger
Christine Joy, Shaun Tuazon, Miller Tai, Katy Tang, Reuben Uy, Scott Keji Takeda Photo by Ed Krieger
Shaun Tuazon, Reuben Uy Photo by Ed Krieger
Miller Tai, Katy Tang, Shaun Tuazon, Reuben Uy Photo by Ed Krieger
Scott Keji Takeda, Katy Tang Photo by Ed Krieger
Scott Keji Takeda, Christine Joy Photo by Ed Krieger
Reuben Uy, Katy Tang, Scott Keji Takeda, Miller Tai, Shaun Tuazon, Christine Joy Photo by Ed Krieger
Christine Joy, Katy Tang, Miller Tai Photo by Ed Krieger