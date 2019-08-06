Photo Flash: First Look at Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's FEFU AND HER FRIENDS

Life is theater. Theater is life." Odyssey Theatre Ensemble continues its "Circa '69!" season of significant and adventurous plays that premiered around the time of the Odyssey's 1969 inception with the signature work of early feminist giant of the avant-garde María Irene Fornés. Denise Blasordirects Fefu and Her Friends for an Aug. 10 opening, with performances continuing through Sept. 29.



In this splendidly surreal comedy-drama, a group of eight women gathers at the country home of the brilliant and eccentric Fefu to plan an event for their do-gooding educational work. As multiple conflicts unfold between the old friends, they struggle to define who they are and what it means to be a woman in a male-dominated world.



In a format that was groundbreaking for its time, the play is divided into three parts. The first part takes place in the living room of the house with the full audience. The second part is set in four different areas of the house: the lawn, the study, the bedroom and the kitchen. Fornés deconstructed the familiar stage, removing the fourth wall, and scenes are played in multiple locations simultaneously. The audience is divided into groups to watch each scene, then they rotate to the next set as the scene is repeated, until each group has seen all four scenes. The play concludes in the living room with the full audience.

Performances of Fefu and Her Friends take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.and Sundays at 2 p.m. from Aug. 10 through Sept. 29. Additional weeknight performances are scheduled on Wednesday, Sept. 11; Thursday, Sept. 19, and Wednesday, Sept. 25; all at 8 p.m. There will be three preview performances, on Wednesday, Aug. 7 Thursday,Aug. 8, and Friday, Aug.9, also at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $32 to $37. Tickets to previews are $10; in addition, there will be two "Tix for $10" performances, on Sunday,Sept. 1 and Thursday, Sept. 19. Post-performance discussions are scheduled on Friday,Aug. 16; Friday, Sept. 13; and Sunday, Sept 15, and are included in ticket price. Friday, Aug. 16 is "Wine Night": enjoy complimentary wine and snacks and mingle with the cast after the show. Friday, Sept. 13 is "College Night" and includes a pre-performance student reception with themed catering as well as a post-performance discussion: $10 with valid student ID (use promo code COLLEGE). Additional discounts are available at select performances for seniors, students and patrons under 30; call theater for details.



The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West Los Angeles, 90025. For reservations and information, call (310) 477-2055 or go to OdysseyTheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Enci Box

Dominique Corona, Tiffany Cole, Sandy Duarte, Sydney A. Mason, Jennifer Lee Laks, Cynthia Yelle, Alexis B. Santiago, Tanya Gorlow

Cynthia Yelle, Sydney A. Mason, Jennifer Lee Laks

Sydney A. Mason, Dominique Corona, Sandy Duarte, Jennifer Lee Laks, Alexis B. Santiago, Tiffany Cole, Cynthia Yelle, Tanya Gorlow

Tiffany Cole and Dominique Corona

Tiffany Cole and Tanya Gorlow

Tanya Gorlow and Tiffany Cole

Sandy Duarte, Sydney A. Mason, Dominique Corona





