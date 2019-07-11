Photo Flash: First Look at MERCY WATSON TO THE RESCUE at the Morgan-Wixson

Mercy Watson To The Rescue, a play by Victoria Stewart based on the book by award-winning author Kate DiCamillo, directed by Mr. G, will be presented at the Morgan-Wixson Theatre, 2627 Pico Blvd. in Santa Monica, from July 13 through July 28, Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. Tickets are $14/adults, $12/children under 12. Tickets are available online at www.morgan-wixson.org, by phone at 310-828-7519, or by emailing mwtboxoffice@gmail.com.

Mr. and Mrs. Watson think that 54 Deckawoo Drive will be the perfect home for their family-especially their beloved Mercy. But when Eugenia Lincoln gets wind that her new neighbor is a P-I-G (or porcine wonder, depending on your point of view), Eugenia stirs up trouble of the most hilarious sort. Mercy Watson to the Rescue has comic mayhem, inadvertent heroism, and, of course, hot buttered toast. Recommended for preschool ages and up. The show is especially delightful for any child's first experience seeing live theatre. Mercy Watson is fun for the whole family. Read the book! See the show!

The play will be presented with one intermission, and the performers will come out at the end to meet and greet audience members. Free parking is available at the nearby Venice Family Clinic, 2509 Pico Blvd. There are many restaurants within walking distance making this play the perfect event for a day with parents, grandparents, friends-or as the activity for a birthday party, camp outing, or playdate!

The Morgan-Wixson Theatre's Youth Education/Entertainment Series (Y.E.S.) is part of the theatre's commitment to engaging young audiences, training young talent, and supporting literacy. Participants range in age from 8-18.

Y.E.S. presents four youth productions each year, usually based on children's literature, like James and the Giant Peach, Winnie the Pooh, Curious George, The Little Mermaid, and Junie B. Jones is Not A Crook. Y.E.S. also presents one full-length Youth Musical each November/December. Past Youth Musicals include 42nd Street, A Winter's Tale, Shrek, and White Christmas. All Y.E.S. auditions are open to all and there are no fees or dues for participation.

THE NEW SEASON OF Y.E.S. productions has just been announced! This fall, our Youth Musical will be Legally Blonde Jr. Our 2020 Y.E.S. Pass shows will be The Emperor's New Clothes, Freckleface Strawberry, Frozen Jr., and Bedtime Stories (As Told By Our Dad)(Who Messed Them Up). Y.E.S. Passes and tickets to the Youth Musical (sold separately) are available now-these shows sold out this season so reserve now to ensure your seats! Visit our subscription table in the theatre lobby or call 310.828.7519 or visit our website at morgan-wixson.org.





