Photo Flash: First Look at International City Theatre's THE PRICE

What price would you pay for respect and love? John Henry Davis directs Arthur Miller's riveting tour de force, The Price, for International City Theatre, opening May 10 at ICT's home in the Long Beach Performing Arts Center. Two low-priced previews are set for May 8 and May 9.



In this powerful and provocative play about the true cost of living, two estranged brothers must try to make peace with their past when they meet to dispose of their late father's belongings. First produced on Broadway in 1968, The New York Times called The Price "one of the most engrossing and entertaining plays that Miller has ever written." ICT's production reunites Davis with ICT regulars Tony Abatemarco(Red, Trying) and David Nevell (God of Carnage); Davis directed the pair in ICT's acclaimed production of Lee Blessing's A Walk in the Woods. Also in the cast are Bo Foxworth(previously seen at ICT in The 39 Steps) and, new to ICT, Elyse Mirto.



When the Great Depression cost his family their fortune, Victor Franz (Nevell) gave up his dream of an education to support his father. Three decades later, Victor has returned to his childhood home to sell the remainder of his parents' estate. His wife (Mirto), his estranged brother (Foxworth) and the wily furniture dealer hired to appraise their possessions (Abatemarco) all arrive with their own agendas, forcing Victor to confront a question, long-stifled, about the value of his sacrifice.

The Price runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., May 10 through May 26. Two preview performances take place on Wednesday, May 8 and Thursday, May 9, both at 8 p.m. Tickets are $47 on Thursdays and Fridays, and $49 on Saturdays and Sundays, except for May 10 (opening night) for which tickets are $55 and include a post show reception with the actors. Low-priced tickets to previews are $35.



International City Theatre is located in the Long Beach Performing Arts Center at 330 East Seaside Way in Long Beach, CA 90802. For reservations and information, call 562-436-4610 or go to InternationalCityTheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Tracey Roman





